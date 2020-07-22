India-Russia likely to sign defence logistics sharing pact by the end of 2020

India and Russia are likely to sign defence logistics sharing pact at the annual summit that has been planned by the end of 2020. The pact will enable both the countries to have seamless access to each other’s military bases and other support facilities.

The formal agreement will simplify the interoperability and will enable support to military platforms like aircraft and warships.

The pact between both the countries will prove to be of significance as Russia has continued to be a leading arms supplier to India, with joint exercises that have also been increasing in the recent years.

About Defence Logistics Pact:

The Defence Logistics Pact between Russia and India is currently being negotiated and can be signed at the next edition of the annual summit during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to India later this year.

Russia assured the steady supplies of weapons following a request from India for a variety of equipment under the emergency purchase clause. It includes missiles, key ammunition, and assault rifles.

Under the signed pact, warships will get access to the exclusive economic zones and mutual ports to refuel and pick up supplies. Both countries have also been planning to relaunch the Chennai-Vladivostok shipping route as part of the emerging partnership in the Indio-Pacific region. This can also feed into defence logistics pact.

What can be expected from the agreement?

• Once the pact is signed, the Indian Navy with a strength of Russian origin warships will be able to smoothly transit through for exercises using the agreement. While the fighter aircraft will get access as per the proposed pact.

• There can also be a component of deployment of troops in each other’s country up to a certain number as per the agreement signed.

• Russians, in return, will also be able to use ports like Vishakhapatnam and Mumbai for refuelling and India will be able to do the same when it will come to Russian airports and bases.

• These will include the access to Northern route and ports in the Russian part of Arctic.

• India has also been looking at an Arctic station in the near future and Russia could be a partner as Russia has also assured India access to the energy resources in the vast Arctic region.

India’s similar pacts with other countries:

• India has a similar sharing agreement with its largest trading partner- the United States.

• India also inked a similar agreement with France in 2018, which is another big ally for joint exercises.

• India-Australia signed a similar pact in a virtual meeting with the Prime Ministers of both the countries in June 2020.

• The government has also been going through discussions to finalise the similar agreement with Japan.