India occupies top position in total COVID-19 recoveries in world, surpasses US

India has taken up the top spot in the world in terms of COVID-19 recoveries with 4.3 million recovered cases. This was confirmed by the Union Health Ministry on September 21, 2020.

The Ministry tweeted a post that read that India now constitutes 19 percent of the total global COVID-19 recoveries, the highest in the world. The Ministry had quoted the statistics provided by Worldometers.

As per the data by Worldometers, India stands at the top of the flow chart with 4, 314,606 recoveries, which is 19 percent of the global total, followed by the United States with 4,225, 993 recoveries that constitute 18.70 percent of the total global COVID-19 recoveries.

Key Highlights

• Brazil stands at third place with 3, 820, 095 recoveries, which constitutes 16.90 percent of the world's total COVID-19 recoveries.

• Russia stood fourth with 909,357 recoveries, which constitutes 4 percent of the global recoveries.

• South Africa took up the fifth position with 589, 434 COVID-19 recoveries, constituting 2.60 percent of the global coronavirus recoveries.

• Together, the three nations- India, US and Russia constitute more than half of the world's total number of COVID-19 recoveries.

• It is important to note that the countries recording the highest number of recoveries are also the nations with the highest number of COVID-19 cases.

Check Health Ministry's following tweet for state-wise details of total confirmed COVID-19 cases in India. The data provided is till 8 am on September, 21.

Countries with highest COVID-19 cases

1. The United States continues to have the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the world with about 6.86 million confirmed cases, which includes 3.71 recoveries and 1,99,373 deaths.

2. India stands second in the world in terms of COVID-19 cases with 5.49 million confirmed coronavirus cases, including 43,96,399 recoveries and 87,882 deaths.

3. Brazil stands third in the world with 4.55 million confirmed COVID-19 cases, which includes 1,36,895 deaths.

4. Russia occupies the fourth position in the world with 1.1 confirmed COVID-19 cases, which includes 9,06,462 recoveries and 19, 418 deaths.

5. Peru stands fifth with 7,68,895 confirmed coronavirus cases, which includes 6,15,255 recoveries and 31,369 fatalities.

The above data has been provided by Worldometers, which provides live world statistics on the number of infections, recoveries and deaths. It is run by an international team of developers, researchers and volunteers.