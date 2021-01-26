India, UK to strengthen international cooperation against cross-border terrorism

The 14th meeting of the India-United Kingdom Joint Working Group on Counter-Terrorism was held virtually on January 21-22, 2021, under which both nations strongly condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

During the meeting, India and UK emphasized the demand of strengthening international cooperation in order to combat the global problem of terrorism completely including cross border terrorism in South Asia.

The delegations from both sides were led by Mahaveer Singhvi, Joint Secretary for Counter-Terrorism in External Affairs of India ministry, and Tom Hurd, Director-General, Office of Security and Counter-Terrorism, UK government.

India-UK Joint Working Group: Key Highlights

• During the meeting, the two nations reviewed the threats by the United Nations prescribed terrorist entities and terrorist. They exchanged views on the prescription of terrorist entities and individuals as a tool to combat terrorism.

• There was an exchange of ideas for further strengthening the bilateral cooperation in the area of counter-terrorism.

• It includes countering violent extremism and radicalization, preventing the internet exploitation for terrorism, controlling the financing of terrorism, information sharing, cooperation between law enforcement, capacity building, and maritime and aviation security.

• The challenges faced to combat terrorism during the COVID-19 pandemic was also discussed.

• During the meet, counter-terrorism cooperation in multilateral fora such as FATF and UN was also discussed.

Countries must take actions to counter-terrorism:

Both India and United Kingdom stressed that all the nations must take an immediate step for ensuring that no territory under their control has been used for terrorist activities on another. Also, in case the attack has been executed from a particular territory, the respective nation must bring to justice the perpetrators of such attacks.