India, US sign agreement for Air-Launched Unmanned Aerial Vehicle

India US Air-Launched Unmanned Aerial Vehicle: Ministry of Defence, Government of India, and the US Department of Defence on July 30, 2021, signed a Project Agreement (PA) for Air-Launched Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (ALUAV) under the Joint Working Group Air Systems in the Defence Technology and Trade Initiative (DTTI). The agreement is a significant step that aims at deepening Defence technology collaborations between both nations through the co-development of Defence equipment.

The Project Agreement (PA) for Air-Launched Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (ALUAV) comes under the Research, Development, Testing, and Evaluation (RDT&E) Memorandum of Agreement between the Ministry of Defence and the US Department of Defence. The Memorandum was signed first in January 2006 and renewed in January 2015.

Project Agreement (PA) for Air-Launched Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (ALUAV) – Key points

The Project Agreement (PA) showcases the collaboration between Air Force Research Laboratory, Indian Air Force, and Defence Research and Development Organization during the development, design, demonstration, evaluation, and testing of systems to co-develop a prototype of Air-Launched Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (ALUAV).

The principal organizations for the execution of the Project Agreement (PA) are the Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE) at DRDO and the Aerospace Systems Directorate at the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL), along with the Indian and US Air Forces.

The Project Agreement (PA) is a major accomplishment under the Defence Technology and Trade Initiative (DTTI). The Joint Working Group on Air Systems has been overseeing the PA for the co-development of ALUAV.

The co-chairs of the Joint Working Group Air Systems under DTTI, Assistant Chief of Air Staff for Plans Air Vice Marshal Narmdeshwar Tiwari from the Indian Air Force and Director, Air Force Security Assistance and Cooperation Directorate Brigadier General Brian R. Bruckbauer from the US Air Force had signed the Project Agreement (PA) for Air-Launched Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (ALUAV).

What is India-US Defence Technology and Trade Initiative (DTTI)?

The Defence Technology and Trade Initiative (DTTI) between India and the US was signed in 2012. The DTTI was established out of the need to transform the bilateral Defence relationship between both nations and also strengthen India’s Defence base.

Under DTTI, Joint Working Groups on land, air, naval, and aircraft carrier technologies have been established to focus on mutually agreed projects in respective domains.

What is the objective of DTTI?

One of the major objectives of the Defence Technology and Trade Initiative (DTTI) between India and the US is establishing sustained leadership and generation of opportunities in the Defence sector.

DTTI is not a treaty or law but a flexible mechanism that aids the senior leaders from India and the US to strengthen opportunities that enable co-production and co-development of necessary Defence equipment or systems.