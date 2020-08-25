India, Uzbekistan conduct first meeting of National Coordination Committee

India and Uzbekistan held the first meeting of their National Coordination Committee on August 24, 2020. The committee has been set up to monitor the implementation of the mutually agreed projects between India and Uzbekistan.

The National Coordination Committee was constituted under the directions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

The first meeting of the committee was co-chaired by the Minister of State for External Affairs, V. Muraleedharan and Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan and Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade, Sardor Umurzakov.

Key Highlights

• During the National Coordination Committee's meeting, the two nations comprehensively reviewed the ongoing and planned activities of bilateral economic and trade cooperation between the two nations including the status of negotiations for concluding a Preferential Trade Agreement, Bilateral Investment Treaty and mutual market access for agricultural produce for both nations.

• The committee also reviewed the implementation of projects identified under India’s Lines of Credit and the India-Uzbekistan Entrepreneurship Development Centre at Tashkent. It also reviewed the cooperation agreement between India's Gujarat and Uzbekistan's Andijan region.

• The co-chairman of the meeting expressed satisfaction at the progress achieved by the two nations in mutual projects and expressed hope that the expeditious completion of the projects will further strengthen bilateral trade and investment between India and Uzbekistan.

• The Union Minister of State V. Muraleedharan further extended an invitation to Deputy PM Umurzakov to visit India as per mutual convenience.

Following the meeting, V Muraleedharan tweeted saying that he held a fruitful discussion on LoC projects, bilateral trade and investment. He further expressed confidence that the committees' work will further deepen India-Uzbekistan strategic relations.