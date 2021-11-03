Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

India vs Afghanistan live streaming: How and where to watch India vs Afghanistan live T20 World Cup match?

India vs Afghanistan live streaming online: ICC T20 World Cup 2021 India vs Afghanistan live cricket match will take place at 7.30 pm today at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, UAE. Check how and where to watch India vs Afghanistan live streaming online and predicted playing 11.

Created On: Nov 3, 2021 13:54 IST
India vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2021, Source: ICC/ Twitter
India vs Afghanistan live streaming online: India vs Afghanistan live cricket match will be played today at 7.30 pm at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, UAE. This is India's third group stage match in T20 World Cup 2021 and Afghanistan's fourth match.

India is currently placed fifth in Group 2 of the T20 Super 12 stage with two back-to-back losses, while Afghanistan is placed second with two wins in three matches. This match would hence be a must-win for India to keep its chances of making into the T20 World Cup semifinal alive. If India loses today, they will be out of the T20 tournament but if they win, they may still have a bleak chance. 

Afghanistan Cricket Board CEO Naseeb Khan said, "Tonight's game is important for both teams as they both need 2 more points to stay in the race to knockouts. For India, it's very crucial as it's a must-win for them, for us a win will take us closer to the top 2 of the group."

Where to watch India vs Afghanistan live streaming online?

India vs Afghanistan live streaming online will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app. 

When to watch India vs Afghanistan live cricket match?

India vs Afghanistan live cricket match will start at 7.30 pm today.

How to watch India vs Afghanistan live match coverage?

India vs Afghanistan live match can be viewed on Star Sports network - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD and DD Sports.

Time: 7.30pm
Date: November 3rd
Venue: Abu Dhabi

India vs Afghanistan Predicted Playing 11- Super 12 stage of T20 World Cup 2021

India Predicted Playing 11: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravichandran Ashwin

Afghanistan Predicted Playing 11: Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Usman Ghani, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat/Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Hamid Hassan, Naveen Ul Haq

India vs Afghanistan Squad T20 World Cup 2021

India squad for T20 World Cup 2021: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy, Shardul Thakur, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper) and Rahul Chahar.

Afghanistan squad for T20 World Cup 2021: Mohammed Nabi (captain), Hazratullah Zazai, Ahmed Shahzad, Gulbadin Naib, Naveen ul Haq, Rashid Kham, Hamid Hasan, Rahamnaullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Fareed Ahmed, Usman Ghani.

Background

Afghanistan cricket team has been in tremendous form in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 with two wins against Scotland and Namibia and a close contest against Pakistan. India, on the other hand, has been struggling in both batting and bowling departments with two consecutive losses against Pakistan and Afghanistan.

