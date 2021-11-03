India vs Afghanistan live streaming: How and where to watch India vs Afghanistan live T20 World Cup match?

India vs Afghanistan live streaming online: India vs Afghanistan live cricket match will be played today at 7.30 pm at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, UAE. This is India's third group stage match in T20 World Cup 2021 and Afghanistan's fourth match.

India is currently placed fifth in Group 2 of the T20 Super 12 stage with two back-to-back losses, while Afghanistan is placed second with two wins in three matches. This match would hence be a must-win for India to keep its chances of making into the T20 World Cup semifinal alive. If India loses today, they will be out of the T20 tournament but if they win, they may still have a bleak chance.

“Cricket is about hope. Sport is about hope.”



It’s the romance of cricket that’s willing India to rally against a red-hot Afghanistan side at the #T20WorldCup.https://t.co/thSEGbjw7h — ICC (@ICC) November 3, 2021

Afghanistan Cricket Board CEO Naseeb Khan said, "Tonight's game is important for both teams as they both need 2 more points to stay in the race to knockouts. For India, it's very crucial as it's a must-win for them, for us a win will take us closer to the top 2 of the group."

Tonight's game is important for both teams as they both need 2 more points to stay in race to knockouts. For India, it's very crucial as it's a must-win for them, for us a win will take us closer to top 2 of the group: Naseeb Khan, Afghanistan Cricket Board CEO, to ANI#INDvsAFG pic.twitter.com/NypEi0m2wP — ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2021

India vs Afghanistan live streaming details

Where to watch India vs Afghanistan live streaming online?

India vs Afghanistan live streaming online will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

When to watch India vs Afghanistan live cricket match?

India vs Afghanistan live cricket match will start at 7.30 pm today.

How to watch India vs Afghanistan live match coverage?

India vs Afghanistan live match can be viewed on Star Sports network - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD and DD Sports.

India vs Afghanistan live streaming details Time: 7.30pm

Date: November 3rd

Venue: Abu Dhabi

India vs Afghanistan Predicted Playing 11- Super 12 stage of T20 World Cup 2021

India Predicted Playing 11: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravichandran Ashwin

Afghanistan Predicted Playing 11: Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Usman Ghani, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat/Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Hamid Hassan, Naveen Ul Haq

India vs Afghanistan Squad T20 World Cup 2021

India squad for T20 World Cup 2021: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy, Shardul Thakur, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper) and Rahul Chahar.

Afghanistan squad for T20 World Cup 2021: Mohammed Nabi (captain), Hazratullah Zazai, Ahmed Shahzad, Gulbadin Naib, Naveen ul Haq, Rashid Kham, Hamid Hasan, Rahamnaullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Fareed Ahmed, Usman Ghani.

Background

Afghanistan cricket team has been in tremendous form in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 with two wins against Scotland and Namibia and a close contest against Pakistan. India, on the other hand, has been struggling in both batting and bowling departments with two consecutive losses against Pakistan and Afghanistan.