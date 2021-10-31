India vs New Zealand live streaming: How and where to watch Ind vs NZ live T20 World Cup match? 

Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Created On: Oct 31, 2021 14:48 IST
India vs New Zealand live streaming: India vs New Zealand live T20 World Cup 2021 match will take place today at 7.30 pm at the Dubai International cricket stadium. This is India's second group stage match and a must-win after its 10-wicket loss against Pakistan in the opening game of the T20 World Cup 2021. 

India has been placed in Group 2 in the Super 12 stage of T20 World Cup 2021 along with Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Namibia and Scotland. New Zealand had also lost its first match against Pakistan by 5 wickets.

Hence, both teams will be looking to get their respective T20 World Cup campaigns back on track.

How to watch India vs New Zealand live streaming?

India vs New Zealand live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. The India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup match will be telecasted live on Star Sports Network. 

When to watch India vs New Zealand live streaming T20 World Cup 2021?

India vs New Zealand live streaming in T20 World Cup 2021 will start at 07.30 PM today, October 31, 2021 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. 

India vs. New Zealand Live streaming details

Time: 7.30pm
Date: October 31st
Venue: Dubai

India vs New Zealand Predicted Playing 11- Super 12 stage of T20 World Cup 2021

India Predicted Playing 11: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Wriddhiman Saha

New Zealand Predicted Playing 11: Kane Williamson (C), Tom Blundell (WK), Trent Boult, Devon Conway, Colin de Grandhomme, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling (WK), Will Young

India vs New Zealand Squad T20 World Cup 2021

India squad for T20 World Cup 2021: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy, Shardul Thakur, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper) and Rahul Chahar.

New Zealand squad for T20 World Cup 2021: Kane Williamson (captain), Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Devon Conway, Tim Seifert (wicket-keeper), James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Mark Chapman, Adam Milne, Kyle Jamieson and Todd Astle.

