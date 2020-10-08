Air Force Day 2020: Indian Air Force celebrates 88 anniversary on October 8, President Ram Nath Kovind honours air warriors, PM Modi posts greeting video on the occasion

The Indian Air Force celebrated its 88th anniversary on October 8, 2020. Like every year the Air Force held a parade and a scintillating air display by various aircraft was a hallmark of the ceremony which took place at the Hindon airbase in Ghaziabad.

However, this year’s parade was special as the newly inducted Rafale fighter aircraft was also featured in the Indian Air Force Day Parade. Ahead of the celebration, the Indian Air Force had also shared their anthem on social media through a special video.

History:

The Indian Air Force- IAF was established on this day on October 8, 1932. The Air Force was officially established as an auxiliary air force of the Britishers for honouring India’s aviation service during the Second World War. The Air Force possessed the strength of 6 RAF-trained officers and 19 Havai Sepoys (air soldiers) and its 1st ac flight came into being on April 1 in 1933.

At the time, the aircraft inventory comprised of four Westland Wapiti IIA co-operation biplanes as the ‘A’ Flight nucleus of the planned number 1 (Army co-operation) Squadron.

Celebration of the Indian Air Force Day:

• Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria, Indian Air Force Chief Marshall on the occasion inspected the 88th Indian Air Force Day parade. In his address, he acknowledged the transformational change and talked about entering an era that will redefine where India will employ its aerospace power.

• On its 88the anniversary, the Indian Air Force’s air display commenced with flag bearing skydivers of the famous AKASH GANGA team who dripped out of an AN-32 aircraft with their colorful canopies.

• For the celebration, the Indian Air Force Fighter Jet carried out a vertical Charlie maneuver at Ghaziabad’s Hindon Air Base.

• The flypast included the vintage aircraft, frontline fighter aircraft, and modern transport aircraft.

• The ceremony concluded at 1052 hours with an amazing air display by various aircraft.

Rafale Fighter Jets in all its glory:

On the 88th anniversary of the Indian Air Force, the newly inducted Rafale Fighter Jets carried out a minimum radius turn with an area smaller than a hockey field and formed a figure of 8, at Hindon Airbase in Ghaziabad.

Top Leaders shared messages and acknowledged the contribution of IAF in the service of the nation:

President Ram Nath Kovind shared a message on this special occasion and acknowledged that the nation remains indebted to the contribution of the Indian Air Force in securing our skies. He also highlighted the ongoing modernization of the Air Force with the induction of Apache, Rafale, and Chinook which will transform the IAF.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a short video on his official Twitter account. He congratulated all the brave warriors of the Indian Air Force and mentioned that these warriors not only keep the skies of the country safe but also lead at the time of the calamity.

The Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in his post extended the best wishes to the air warriors and their families on this special occasion. He added that India is proud of its men and women in blue and salutes the prowess of the IAF.

My felicitations and best wishes to the air warriors and their families on the occasion of Air Force Day-2020.

