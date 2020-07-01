India plans to acquire lethal version of Spice-2000 bombs

The Indian government is planning to acquire the more lethal and capable version of Spice-2000 Bombs to further strengthen its military capability to hit ground targets.

The Spice-2000 Bombs were used to destroy the large Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist training camp in Balakot town in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The Indian Air Force plans to acquire more lethal version of the bombs now as a part of the emergency financial powers granted by the centre amid the border tension with China.

Key Highlights

•The IAF already has the Spice-2000 bombs and it is now planning to acquire more similar weapons under the emergency procurement powers granted to the services by the central government.

•The Spice-2000 bombs are capable of hitting targets up to 70 kms. The new advanced variant of the bombs inducted in the force can also destroy bunkers and hardened shelters.

•The bombs used during India’s Balakot airstrikes were capable of destroying hardened shelters and buildings and cause massive destruction inside.

Centre grants emergency funds to armed forces

• The centre recently granted emergency funds up to Rs 500 crore per procurement project to the three armed services to buy ammunition and weapons in view of the escalating border standoff with China.

• Under the special emergency powers, the three services can buy any new weapon system up to Rs 500 crore to enhance their war preparedness, especially along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

• The three forces have already started preparing a list of weapons and equipment that they require and can procure in the shortest possible time.

• As a part of the process, the Indian Army is planning to place orders for Excalibur precision-guided missiles from the US under Foreign Military sales procedures.

Background

The centre granted the three armed services the special emergency powers in the wake of the recent violent clash between Indian and Chinese troops at Galwan valley in Eastern Ladakh, in which 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives.

The armed forces were granted similar emergency financial powers in the past well, after the Uri terror attack and the Balakot airstrike.