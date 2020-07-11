Indian-American Parag Chitnis appointed as top US agriculture firm's Acting Director

Indian American scientist, Dr Parag Chitnis has been appointed as the Acting Director of top US agriculture research firm, the prestigious National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA). The NIFA is the main driver of all federally funded agricultural research in the United States.

Parag Chitnis was named Associate Director for Programmes earlier this year. He leads the implementation of many of NIFA's approximately USD 1.7 billion worth research projects.

In his new position, Parag Chitnis will replace Dr Scott Angle, who has accepted the position of Vice President of Agriculture and Natural Resources at the University of Florida in Gainesville.

While announcing Chitnis' appointment as NIFA's Acting Director, US Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said that he brings more than 31 years of experience in scientific research to the Director's office.

About Parag Chitnis

• Parag Chitnis had done his BSc in botany from Maharashtra's Konkan Agricultural University and MSc in genetics and biochemistry from New Delhi-based Indian Agricultural Research Institute.

• He later did his PhD in biology from the University of California in Los Angeles.

• Chitnis is known to have been instrumental in providing a steady leadership suppot to NIFA during its transition phase to Kansas City last fall.

• He has also played a leading role on NIFA's CAFE initiative (Collaboratively Achieving Functional Excellence).

• The CAFE initiative aims to help NIFA maximize its business operations to help it better serve its customers.