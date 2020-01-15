Indian Army Day 2020: Why this day is celebrated on January 15?

Indian Army Day 2020: India is celebrating 72nd Army Day on January 15, 2020. This day is celebrated every year on this day because Field Marshal KM Cariappa took command of the Indian Army from General Francis Butcher on the same day in 1949.

Army Day Parade is also organized at Parade Ground, Delhi on this day. It becomes a part of the Republic Day parade. India's first Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat participated in the parade along with the heads of the three armies.

Why Army Day on January 15? Field Marshal KM Cariappa succeeded General Francis Butcher on January 15, 1949. General Butcher served from January 1, 1948, to January 15, 1949, at the top post of the army. General Robert McGregor MacDonald Lochart was Army Chief from August 15, 1947, to December 31, 1947, before Butcher.

About KM Cariappa

• KM Cariappa was born in 1899 in Kurg, Karnataka. Field Marshal Cariappa started a job in the British Indian Army at the age of 20.

• Cariappa led the Indian army along the western border in the Indo-Pak war of 1947.

• He was handled the responsibility of dividing the armies of the two countries during the time of Indo-Pak freedom.

• Cariappa retired from the army in 1953. Later, he worked as the High Commissioner of India in Australia and New Zealand till 1956.

• The government of India honored him with the rank of ‘Field Marshal’ in 1986.

• Field Marshal Cariappa passed away on May 15, 1993.

About Indian Army

The Indian Army was formed in 1776 by the East India Company in Kolkata. The Indian Army is among the world's three largest armies including China and the United States. Indian Army is deployed on the Siachen Glacier which is five thousand meters above sea level. It is the highest battlefield in the world. The motto of the Indian Army is 'Service Before Self'. India has the largest Volunteer Army in the world. Indian Army's 'Operation Rahat' was one of the biggest relief operations during the Uttarakhand floods in 2013.

