Indian Army inducts first set of next-gen Armoured Engineer Reconnaissance Vehicle

Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane flagged off and inducted the first set of indigenously developed next-generation Armoured Engineer Reconnaissance Vehicle at Bombay Engineering Group (BEG) on December 21, 2021.

The Armoured Engineer Reconnaissance Vehicle will enhance the existing engineer reconnaissance capabilities of the Indian Army. As per army officials, it would be a major game-changer in support of mechanised operations in future conflicts.

The Armoured Engineer Reconnaissance Vehicles have been fully designed and developed within India. These next-generation vehicles can match the speed of the tanks and help in conducting mechanised operations on the Western Front, stated Lt General Harpal Singh.

Induction of these indigenous equipment (AERVs) will give a boost to operations especially on the western front and an imp step towards the 'AatmaNirbhar Bharat' in manufacturing defence equipment: Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane pic.twitter.com/Mwx0UNLdCE — ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2021

Armoured Engineer Reconnaissance Vehicle (AERV)- Top 7 Facts You Need to Know!

1. The Armoured Engineer Reconnaissance Vehicle (AERV) is an Indian military engineering vehicle.It has been jointly developed by Vehicle Research and Development Establishment, Ahmednagar and Pune's Research and Development Establishment and manufactured by Ordnance Factory Medak.

2. The Armoured Engineer Reconnaissance Vehicle is a vehicle that has been designed to meet the tactical and combat requirements of Military Engineers.

3. The vehicle helps combat engineers carry out terrestrial and underwater surveys in hostile terrains.

4. The Armoured Engineer Reconnaissance Vehicle also provides Combat Engineering Support for operations in deserts, plains and riverine terrains.

5. The combat engineers use the vehicle to carry out surveys to facilitate offensive and defensive operations and facilitate the construction of assault bridges across water obstacles.

6. The vehicle is not fitted with a gun but it has specialised equipment, including an echo-sounder, GPS, laser range finder and a water current meter.

7. The Armoured Engineer Reconnaissance Vehicle is currently in service with the Corps of Engineers in the Indian Army.

Significance

The Armoured Engineer Reconnaissance Vehicle will enhance the existing engineer reconnaissance capabilities of the combat engineers within the Indian Army.

Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane said that induction of this indigenous equipment (AERVs) will give a boost to operations especially on the western front and an imp step towards the 'AatmaNirbhar Bharat' in manufacturing defence equipment.