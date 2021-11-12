Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Indian Army revamps Rezang La War memorial in Ladakh- Know about Rezang La battle between India and China

Created On: Nov 12, 2021 11:01 IST
India will be getting a revamped Rezang La War memorial in Ladakh on the 59th anniversary of the battle of Rezang La in which the troops of 13 Kumaon led Major Shaitan Singh defeated many waves of Chinese troops during the Indo-China 1962 war. The revamped Rezang La War memorial will be inaugurated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on November 18, 2021. The anniversary of the famous Rezang La battle is celebrated on November 18.

The Indian Army officials said, “The Rezang La war memorial in Eastern Ladakh sector was a small one and it has now been expanded. It will now be much bigger than before and will be out on the tourist map of the Ladakh Union Territory.”

Significance

The inauguration of revamped Rezang La War memorial in Rezang La is seen as India’s show of strength in the area which is very close to the territory of China. It is also visible from the other side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

After the inauguration, the common public including the tourists will also be allowed to go to the memorial and the border areas which will further popularize the legendary battle between India and China.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to inaugurate Rezang La War memorial on November 18: Key points

•  The Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be inaugurating the war memorial on November 18. The Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat will also be present.

•  The Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be visiting Leh on November 18.

•  From there, the minister will visit Jhansi where PM Modi will take part in the closing ceremony of the Rashtriya Raksha Samarpan Parva on the 193rd anniversary of Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi.

•  The major three-day event in Jhansi will involve the defence forces as well as the defence equipment display which will be held from November 17-19.

Rezang La battle between India and China: Check details

Rezang La was the site of a major battle between India-China war in 1962, where a company of India’s 13 Kumaon battalion fought to the last man in an effort to block the Chinese PLA (People’s Liberation Army) troops from crossing the ridge into the Chushul valley.

During the Indo-China faceoff in 2020-2021, Rezang La was again the site of a major face-off between the Indian and Chinese armies, which is also believed to have given India strategic leverage and had forced China to disengage.

Rezang La is a mountain pass on the Line of Actual Control between the Indian-administered Ladakh and the Chinese administered Spanggur Lake basin that is also claimed by India.

 

