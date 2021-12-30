Indian Army sets up New Quantum Computing Lab, artificial intelligence centre in MP’s Mhow

The Indian Army has set up a quantum computing laboratory and a centre for artificial intelligence at a military engineering institute in Mhow, Madhya Pradesh. MM Naravane, the Chief of Army Staff General had also visited the facility during his recent visit to MP’s Mhow.

The Defence Ministry of India announced that the Indian Army with support from the National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS) established the Quantum Lab at Military College of Telecommunication Engineering, Mhow in MP.

Objective

The two centres by the Indian Army will carry out extensive research in developing the transformative technologies for use by the armed forces. The Centre will also facilitate the research and training in the developing field of Quantum and artificial intelligence.

Indian Army in field of emerging technologies

The Indian Army has been making steady and significant development in the field of emerging technologies.

The Army has already established an Artificial Intelligence Centre at the same institution with over 140 deployments in the forward areas and the active support of academia and industry.

The training on cyber warfare is also being imparted through a state-of-the-art cyber range and cyber security labs.

Research by Army in field of Quantum Technology

According to the Defence Ministry, the research undertaken by the Indian Army in the field of Quantum Technology will help it facilitate the next generation of communication and transform the current system of cryptography to post-quantum cryptography.

The key thrust areas of Quantum Technology are quantum key distribution, quantum computing and quantum communication.

What is Quantum Technology?

It is an emerging of engineering and physics that completely relied on the principle of quantum physics. The examples of Quantum technologies are- quantum sensors, quantum computing, quantum cryptography, quantum metrology, quantum simulation, and quantum imaging- where the properties of quantum mechanics, particularly quantum superposition, quantum entanglement and quantum tunnelling are important.