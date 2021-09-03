Indian Army signs contract to procure over 100 SkyStrikers: What is a SkyStriker? Know Key Features

The Indian Army signed a contract worth Rs 100 crore with a Bengaluru-based company on September 1, 2021 to procure 100 drones called 'SkyStrikers' to give a major boost to India's arsenal.

The drones are called SkyStrikers as they will be capable of carrying ammunition and conduct strikes at far-off targets.

The drones will be procured from a Bengaluru-based company, Alpha Design-led joint venture (JV) involving Israeli firm Elbit Security Sysy Systems (ELSEC).

What is a SkyStriker?

SkyStriker is an Unmanned aircraft that can acquire and strike operator-designated targets. It is capable of mass destruction, as it is capable of carrying ammunition to strike targets from far-off distances. It comes with a 5kg warhead installed inside the fuselage, enabling high-precision performance.

SkyStriker: Key Features

Cost-effective

SkyStriker is cost-effective ammunition that is capable of launching long-range precise tactical strikes.

Technologically-advanced

The technologically advanced drone will display improved performance and situational awareness. It will also increase survivability and provide a key advantage in case of a faceoff by providing direct-fire aerial precision capabilities to troops and Special Forces.

Silent Striker

SkyStriker will be a sort of an invisible, silent and surprise attacker, which can strike targets with utmost precision and reliability.

How much distance can the SkyStriker travel?

SkyStriker can travel a distance of 20 km within 10 minutes. It uses autonomous navigation during its cruising phases.

Background

The Indian Navy also signed a contract on August 31, 2021 with Navratna Defence PSU Bharat Limited (BEL) to procure the first indigenous comprehensive Naval Anti Drone System (NADS). The system aims to counter the increasing drone threat in the country. The system will use infrared sensors and Radio Frequency detectors to detect and jam the micro drones.