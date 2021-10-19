Indian Army team wins gold in Cambrian Patrol exercise in UK

The Indian Army has won a gold medal at the Cambrian Patrol Exercise held at Brecon, Wales, United Kingdom, from October 13 to October 15, 2021. The Army competed against 96 teams which included 17 international teams representing the special forces and regiments from all over the world.

The Indian Army was represented by a team from 4/5 Gorkha Rifles (Frontier Force) at the prestigious exercise.

General Sir Mark Carleton-Smith, the Chief of General Staff of the British Army presented the Gold Medal to the team members of the Indian Army in a formal ceremony which was held on October 15, 2021.

#Proud #IndianArmy contigent has bagged the prestigious #GoldMedal in premier patrolling event #ExerciseCambrianPatrol. The exercise is conducted by #BritishArmy every year in #Wales and 96 teams including 17 from different countries participated in this edition of the event. pic.twitter.com/75R6gvfJbk — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) October 16, 2021

Indian Army receives rich accolades at Cambrian Exercise

The Indian Army which was represented by a team from 4/5 Gorkha Rifles (Frontier Force) received rich accolades from all the judges. The team was praised particularly for their excellent navigation skills, overall physical endurance, and the delivery of patrol orders.

In Cambrian Patrol Exercise 2021, out of 96 participating teams, only 3 international patrols were awarded a Gold Medal till phase 6th of the exercise.

What is Cambrian Patrol Exercise? Exercise Cambrian Patrol which was organized by the British Army is considered the ultimate test of human endurance and team spirit. As per the Defence Ministry, the exercise is sometimes referred to as the Olympics of Military Patrolling among the militaries in the world.

How the teams are assessed during exercise?

During Cambrian Patrol Exercise, the armies all around the world are assessed for their performance under harsh terrain and the inclement cold weather conditions which are presented through various challenges.

In addition to this, complex real-world situations are also painted to the teams so as to assess their reactions in the combat settings.

5th Gorkha Rifles (Frontier Force)

5th Gorkha Rifles (Frontier Force) is an infantry regiment of the Indian Army that comprises Gurkha soldiers of Nepalese Origin.

The force was formed in 1858 as part of the British Indian Army and the regiment’s battalion served in First World War and the Second World War. The regiment was known as the 5th Royal Gurkha Rifles (Frontier Force) when it was one of the Gurkha regiments that had transferred to the Indian Army after India gained Independence in 1947. It received its current name in 1950.