Indian Army to procure 120 Kamikaze Drones, aerial targeting system

The Indian Army officials announced on November 4, 2022, that the Indian Army has started the process of acquiring 120 loitering munitions and 10 aerial targeting systems to strengthen its military power along with the border with China.

Loitering systems and aerial targeting systems, as per the officials, are being purchased through a fast-track process under the ‘buy Indian’ category. The officials added that around November 14 will see the release of the initial RFP or call for the proposals for the purchase.

Notably, the ongoing border dispute with China in Eastern Ladakh has led to the Indian Army stepping up its overall combat capability.

Indian Army has issued tender for procuring 10 sets of aerial targeting system along with 120 loitering munitions under fast track procedures as part of emergency procurement powers: Indian Army officials — ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2022

Indian Army amps up combat capability: Key Details

1. The aerial targeting systems to be procured by the Indian Army must meet the specified requirements, which call for a 100km range.

2. In keeping with its promise to fight future battles with homegrown technologies, the Indian Army released two tenders on October 16 to purchase 363 drones.

3. The Indian Army has mandated that 60 percent of any system be made of locally sourced material.

4. By placing a variety of rockets and artillery weapons along the Chinese border, the Indian Army has substantially increased its firepower.

How India further plans to increase combat capability?

In order to further improve the combat capabilities, the Indian Army also aims to purchase a variety of additional systems, including 100 K9 Vajra howtizers and UAV’s.

The Indian Army’s artillery battalions have already deployed Pinaka Rocket Systems, Dhanush Gun systems, K-9 Vajra tracked Self-propelled howtizers, and light M-777 howitzers.

Other plans for the Indian Army

There are also a couple of other new tenders by the Indian military for Unmanned Air Vehicles which include the high-and medium-altitude logistics drones, unmanned surveillance helicopters, and remotely piloted UAVs of different sizes, among others.

