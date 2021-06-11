Indian diplomat Nagaraj Naidu to be UNGA President’s Chef de Cabinet for first time

Nagaraj Naidu, India Deputy Ambassador to United Nations on June 10, 2021, was appointed the Chef de Cabinet of the President-elect of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid. His tenure will last for one year.

For the first time, an Indian diplomat has been made the Chef de Cabinet of the UNGA. The post is like the Chief of Staff or the Principal Secretary of Indian PM.

Along with the appointment of Nagaraj Naidu, UNGA President and Maldives Foreign Abdulla Shahid also appointed Ambassador Thilmeeza Hussain as the Special Envoy to the President of the UN General Assembly.

Maldives Foreign Abdulla Shahid was appointed as the President of the 76th session of the UNGA on June 7, 2021. He will begin his one-year tenure from September 2021. He garnered 143 votes during the election process. This is also for the first time that a Maldivian national has been elected as the President of UNGA and his candidature being backed by India.

Today, I have appointed Ambassador Thilmeeza Hussain as Special Envoy of the PGA, and Ambassador Nagaraj Naidu Kumar as my Chef du Cabinet. They will be instrumental in delivering my vision for the #PresidencyOfHope pic.twitter.com/1FsvJQKie3 — Abdulla Shahid (@abdulla_shahid) June 9, 2021

About Nagaraj Naidu

•Nagaraj Naidu is a 1998-batch Indian Foreign Service officer. He has served in China spread across four different stints and is an avid Chinese speaker.

•Naidu earned his Master’s degree in Law and Diplomacy from Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy in 2008.

•2000 to 2003: Naidu served as Third and Second Secretary (Special Projects) at the Indian Embassy in Beijing.

•2003 to 2006: He was Consul (Political and Commercial) at the Indian Consulate in Hong Kong.

•2009 to 2012: He served as First Secretary and Counsellor (Economic & Commercial Affairs) at the Indian Embassy in Beijing.

•2013 to 2015: He became the Consul General at the Indian Consulate in Guangzhou, China.

•2015 to 2017: Naidu served as the Joint Secretary/Director General of the Economic Diplomacy Division in the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi, India. During his tenure, the ‘SKOCH Platinum First Prize for Smart Governance’ was given to the Economic Diplomacy Division of MEA.

•Naidu also served as a Board Member in public sector organizations in India such as the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT), Invest India, Water & Power Consultancy Services Ltd (WAPCOS), India Trade Promotion Organization (ITPO).

•Naidu has also been the National Coordinator for establishing the International Solar Alliance in India.

•2017 to 2018: He was the Joint Secretary/Director General of the Europe West Division. He was looking after India’s bilateral political engagement with the European Union, the UK, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Ireland, Portugal, Belgium, San Marino, Andorra, and Monaco.