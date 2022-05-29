Indian documentary 'All That Breathes' wins L'Oeil d'Or 2022 at Cannes
All That Breathes is a 90-minute film that revolves around the lives of two brothers Mohammad Saud and Nadeem Shehzad, who rescue and treat injured birds especially black kites in a basement near Delhi's Wazirabad.
Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur took to Twitter to congratulate the filmmaker for his success. He wrote, "Congratulations to Indian filmmaker Shaunak Sen for the conferment of 'L'Oeil d'or' award for his documentary "All That Breathes" at Cannes Film Festival. I am sure, this will inspire other Indian documentary makers to make it big at the world stage."
All That Breathes is the second Indian and Asian film to win the honour, after Payal Kapadia's documentary 'A Night of Knowing Nothing' that won the award last year.
The film was chosen as the winner of the top award by a jury comprising Polish filmmaker Agnieszka Holland, French actor Pierre Deladonchamps, Ukrainian writer-director Iryna Tsilyk, Moroccan writer-filmmaker Hicham Falah and journalist Alex Vicente. The jury stated that the award goes to a film that in a world of destruction reminds us that every life matters and every small action matters.
Special Jury Award
The special jury award was given to Lithuanian filmmaker Mantas Kvedaravicius' final film Mariupolis 2, which gives an intimate insight into the recent Russia-Ukraine war. The filmmaker was reportedly killed by the Russian army while shooting for the documentary in April. The film also premiered at the Cannes Film Festival last week.
The 90-minute documentary film narrates the story of two brothers who devote their lives to protecting and treating birds, especially Black Kite, amid the darkened backdrop of Delhi's escalating violence and apocalyptic air.
The film also recently won the World Cinema Grand Jury Prize: Documentary at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival. It had been acquired by HBO and will debut on the channel and its streaming service- HBO Max in 2023 after its release in the United States later this year
L'Oeil d'or Award
L'Oeil d'or: List of Past Winners
Year
Film
Director
Nation
|2015
|Beyond My Grandfather Allende
|Marcia Tambutti Allende
|Chile, Mexico
|2016
|Cinema Novo
|Eryk Rocha
|Brazil
|2017
|Faces Places
|Agnes Varda and JR
|France
|2018
|Samouni Road
|Stefano Savona
|Italy
|2019
|For Sama
|Waad al-Kateab and Edward Watts
|Syria/ United Kingdom
|2019
|The Cordillera of Dreams
|Patricio Guzman
|France, Chille
|2021- A Night of Knowing Nothing
|A Night of Knowing Nothing
|Payal Kapadia
|India
|2022
|All that Breathes
|Shaunak Sen
|India
