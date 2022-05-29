Indian documentary 'All That Breathes' wins L'Oeil d'Or 2022 at Cannes

Indian filmmaker Shaunak Sen's 'All That Breathes', India's only entry at the 75th Cannes Film Festival, won L'Oeil d'Or 2022, the top prize for documentary films. The film revolves around the lives of two brothers Mohammad Saud and Nadeem Shehzad, who rescue and treat injured birds especially black kites in a basement near Delhi's Wazirabad. The 90-minute film had recently premiered at Cannes in the special screening segment.

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur took to Twitter to congratulate the filmmaker for his success. He wrote, "Congratulations to Indian filmmaker Shaunak Sen for the conferment of 'L'Oeil d'or' award for his documentary "All That Breathes" at Cannes Film Festival. I am sure, this will inspire other Indian documentary makers to make it big at the world stage."

All That Breathes is the second Indian and Asian film to win the honour, after Payal Kapadia's documentary 'A Night of Knowing Nothing' that won the award last year.

The film was chosen as the winner of the top award by a jury comprising Polish filmmaker Agnieszka Holland, French actor Pierre Deladonchamps, Ukrainian writer-director Iryna Tsilyk, Moroccan writer-filmmaker Hicham Falah and journalist Alex Vicente. The jury stated that the award goes to a film that in a world of destruction reminds us that every life matters and every small action matters.

Special Jury Award

The special jury award was given to Lithuanian filmmaker Mantas Kvedaravicius' final film Mariupolis 2, which gives an intimate insight into the recent Russia-Ukraine war. The filmmaker was reportedly killed by the Russian army while shooting for the documentary in April. The film also premiered at the Cannes Film Festival last week.

All That Breathes

The 90-minute documentary film narrates the story of two brothers who devote their lives to protecting and treating birds, especially Black Kite, amid the darkened backdrop of Delhi's escalating violence and apocalyptic air.

The film also recently won the World Cinema Grand Jury Prize: Documentary at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival. It had been acquired by HBO and will debut on the channel and its streaming service- HBO Max in 2023 after its release in the United States later this year

L'Oeil d'or Award The L'Oeil d'or is a documentary film award that was established in 2015. It was awarded for the first time onMay 23, 2015.

The award is conferred to the best documentary presented in one of the sections of the Cannes Film Festival.

It was initiated by the Civil Society of Multimedia Authors (SCAM) and its President Julie Bertuccelli.

The award is conferred in partnership with the Institut national de l'audiovisuel and with the support of the Cannes Film Festival and its General Delegate Thierry Frémaux.

The award comprises a cash prize of €5,000.

L'Oeil d'or: List of Past Winners