Indian Government bans AliExpress and 42 other mobile apps for users: Check the complete list here

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology on November 24, 2020, issued an order blocking access to 43 mobile apps for the users under section 69A of the Information Technology Act. The list of the banned apps also includes many of the Chinese Apps such as AliExpress, Alibaba Workbench, TrulyChinese among others.

The step has been taken by the government based on the inputs regarding the blocked apps for engaging in activities that are prejudicial to defence, integrity, sovereignty, and security of the state and public order in India.

The comprehensive report has been received from the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre, Home Affairs Ministry. Earlier on June 29, 2020, the government had blocked 59 mobile apps, and then again on September 2, 2020, 118 more apps were banned for the Indian users.

Govt of India blocks 43 mobile apps from accessing by users in India, under section 69A of the Information Technology Act. Action taken based on inputs regarding these apps for engaging in activities prejudicial to India's sovereignty, integrity, defence, security & public order. pic.twitter.com/ACVffY3SKF — ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2020

List of 43 banned mobile apps by Indian Government: