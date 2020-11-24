Indian Government bans AliExpress and 42 other mobile apps for users: Check the complete list here
Indian govt bans 43 mobile apps which include many of the Chinese apps such as AliExpress, Alibaba Workbench, TrulyChinese among others.
The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology on November 24, 2020, issued an order blocking access to 43 mobile apps for the users under section 69A of the Information Technology Act. The list of the banned apps also includes many of the Chinese Apps such as AliExpress, Alibaba Workbench, TrulyChinese among others.
The step has been taken by the government based on the inputs regarding the blocked apps for engaging in activities that are prejudicial to defence, integrity, sovereignty, and security of the state and public order in India.
The comprehensive report has been received from the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre, Home Affairs Ministry. Earlier on June 29, 2020, the government had blocked 59 mobile apps, and then again on September 2, 2020, 118 more apps were banned for the Indian users.
Govt of India blocks 43 mobile apps from accessing by users in India, under section 69A of the Information Technology Act. Action taken based on inputs regarding these apps for engaging in activities prejudicial to India's sovereignty, integrity, defence, security & public order. pic.twitter.com/ACVffY3SKF— ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2020
List of 43 banned mobile apps by Indian Government:
|S. No.
|Name of the banned apps
|1.
|AliSuppliers Mobile App
|2.
|Alibaba Workbench
|3.
|AliExpress- Smarter Shopping, Better Living
|4.
|Alipay Cashier
|5.
|Lalamove India- Delivery app
|6.
|Drive with Lalamove India
|7.
|Snack Video
|8.
|CamCard- Business Card Reader
|9.
|CamCard- BCR (Western)
|10.
|Soul- Follow the Soul to find you
|11.
|Chinese Social- Free Online Dating Video App and Chat
|12.
|Date in Asia- Dating & Chat for Asian Singles
|13.
|WeDate- Dating App
|14.
|Free Dating App- Singol, start your date!
|15.
|Adore App
|16.
|TrulyChinese- Chinese Dating App
|17.
|TrulyAsian- Asian Dating App
|18.
|ChinaLove- dating app for Chinese Singles
|19.
|DateMyAge: Chat, Meet, Date Mature Singles Online
|20.
|AsianDate: Find Asian Girls
|21.
|FlirtWish: Chat with singles
|22.
|Guys Only dating: Gay Chat
|23.
|Tubit: Live Streams
|24.
|WeWorkChina
|25.
|First Love Live: super hot live beauties live online
|26.
|Rela: Lesbian Social network
|27.
|Cashier Wallet
|28.
|Mango TV
|29.
|MGTV- HunanTV Official TV App
|30.
|WeTV- TV Version
|31.
|WeTV- Cdrama, Kdrama & more
|32.
|WeTV Lite
|33.
|Lucky Live- Live Video Streaming App
|34.
|Taobao Live
|35.
|Ding Talk
|36.
|Identity V
|37.
|Isoland 2: Ashes of Time
|38.
|BoxStar (Early Access)
|39.
|Heroes Evolved
|40.
|Happy Fish
|41.
|Jellipop Match- Decorate your dream island!
|42.
|Munchkin Match: magic home building
|43.
|Conquista Online II