Indian Government bans AliExpress and 42 other mobile apps for users: Check the complete list here

Indian govt bans 43 mobile apps which include many of the Chinese apps such as AliExpress, Alibaba Workbench, TrulyChinese among others. 

Nov 24, 2020 18:49 IST

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology on November 24, 2020, issued an order blocking access to 43 mobile apps for the users under section 69A of the Information Technology Act. The list of the banned apps also includes many of the Chinese Apps such as AliExpress, Alibaba Workbench, TrulyChinese among others. 

The step has been taken by the government based on the inputs regarding the blocked apps for engaging in activities that are prejudicial to defence, integrity, sovereignty, and security of the state and public order in India.

The comprehensive report has been received from the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre, Home Affairs Ministry. Earlier on June 29, 2020, the government had blocked 59 mobile apps, and then again on September 2, 2020, 118 more apps were banned for the Indian users.

S. No.  Name of the banned apps
1. AliSuppliers Mobile App
2. Alibaba Workbench
3. AliExpress- Smarter Shopping, Better Living
4. Alipay Cashier
5. Lalamove India- Delivery app
6. Drive with Lalamove India
7. Snack Video
8. CamCard- Business Card Reader
9. CamCard- BCR (Western)
10. Soul- Follow the Soul to find you
11. Chinese Social- Free Online Dating Video App and Chat
12. Date in Asia- Dating & Chat for Asian Singles
13. WeDate- Dating App
14. Free Dating App- Singol, start your date!
15. Adore App
16. TrulyChinese- Chinese Dating App
17. TrulyAsian- Asian Dating App
18. ChinaLove- dating app for Chinese Singles
19. DateMyAge: Chat, Meet, Date Mature Singles Online
20. AsianDate: Find Asian Girls
21. FlirtWish: Chat with singles
22. Guys Only dating: Gay Chat
23. Tubit: Live Streams
24. WeWorkChina
25. First Love Live: super hot live beauties live online
26. Rela: Lesbian Social network
27. Cashier Wallet
28. Mango TV
29. MGTV- HunanTV Official TV App
30. WeTV- TV Version
31. WeTV- Cdrama, Kdrama & more
32. WeTV Lite
33. Lucky Live- Live Video Streaming App
34. Taobao Live
35. Ding Talk
36. Identity V
37. Isoland 2: Ashes of Time
38. BoxStar (Early Access)
39. Heroes Evolved
40. Happy Fish
41. Jellipop Match- Decorate your dream island!
42. Munchkin Match: magic home building
43. Conquista Online II

 

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप

AndroidIOS

Related Categories

RRB NTPC Exam 2020 : Check Application status here from 21st to 30th Sep, 2020. Also, get complete details.
Trending Now

General Knowledge

Gk 2020: Notes, Topics, Facts

Current Affairs

Latest Current Affairs for Banking, SSC, UPSC etc.

Sarkari Naukri

Govt. Jobs for Clerk, Asst Managers, Engineers, Banking.

IAS Preparation

IAS / Civil Services (PCS): FREE study material