Indian government welcomes peace initiative announcement by Saudi Arabia

The Indian government has welcomed the initiative announced by Saudi Arabia to promote peace in Yemen. The government also assured that it supports all forms of efforts to find a political solution to the Yemen crisis.

The Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs Arindam Bagchi in a statement stated that India welcomed the decision announced by Saudi Arabia to bring peace in Yemen.

The initiative by the Saudi proposes an extensive ceasefire across Yemen. It will be under the supervision of the United Nations as well as the consultations between the Yemeni parties in order to reach a political resolution.

He further added that the Indian government hopes that all the parties in Yemen will come together to the negotiating table very soon in order to end the conflict.

Saudi Arabia proposes ceasefire in Yemen:

The Saudi Arabia government proposed a widespread UN-sponsored ceasefire in Yemen and stated that it was awaiting a response from the rebel Houthi movement.

The Deputy Defence Minister of Saudi Arabia Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz also mentioned that the country will keep supporting the government of Yemen in its fight against Houthi rebels.

He added that the Saudi government seeks to establish peace in Yemen and hopes that Houthi rebels will accept the proposal and will start peace consultations between all the Yemeni parties for reaching a comprehensive and sustainable political settlement.

The new initiative by Saudi is in line with the previous proposals. From the gulf initiative to all the consultation efforts for ending the crisis and to reach an extensive political settlement.

What does the Saudi proposal entail?

Under the plan, Saudi Arabia plans on providing for the resumption of the operation of the international airport in Sana’a, capital of Yemen, in some directions, the partial removal of the blockade from the Yemeni port of Al Hudaydah, the funneling of the proceeds from the use of the port in Yemen to the joint account of southern and northern authorities in the central bank.

The UAE, Bahrain, and Qatar have expressed their support for the new peace initiative by Saudi Arabia. However, the Houthi rebels in Yemen stated that the proposal by Saudi mentions nothing new and has urged the Saudi government to stop its military activity in Yemen.

Background:

Yemen has been facing an internal conflict between the movement by Houthi rebels and the government forces for over 6 years.

Since 2015, a Saudi Arabia-led coalition has been conducting an air campaign against the Houthi rebels in Yemen at the request of President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi. However, the Houthis have continued to maintain control over a vast part of the northern part of Yemen, including the capital Sana’a.