Indian Navy-European Union Naval Force held first joint exercise in Gulf of Eden

In a first, the Indian Navy participated in a joint naval exercise with the European Union Naval Force (EUNAVFOR) in the Gulf of Eden. A total of five warships from four navies participated in the exercise on June 18 and 19, 2021.

Indian Naval ship Stealth frigate INS Trikand participated in the two-day exercise as it was already deployed in the region on an anti-piracy operation.

According to the statement by the Indian Navy, the other warships in the naval exercise included Spanish Navy Ship ESPS Navarra, Italian Navy Ship ITS Carabinere, and two French Navy Ships FS Surcouf and FS Tonnerre.

Indian Navy-EUNAVFOR joint naval exercise:

The two-day naval exercise between the Indian Navy and the European Union Naval Force (EUNAFVOR) saw high-tempo naval operations at sea, including anti-submarine exercise and advanced air defence, tactical manoeuvres, cross deck helicopter operations underway replenishment, boarding operations, man overboard drills, search and rescue and other maritime security operations.

Objective:

Ships of four powerful navies endeavoured to enhance their warfighting skills and their ability as an integrated force to promote security, peace and stability in the maritime domain.

Collaboration between Indian Navy- EUNAFVOR: Key details

• The Indian Navy and the European Union Naval Force (EUNAFVOR) have converged on multiple issues which include counter-piracy operations and the protection of the vessels deployed under the Charter of World Food Programme (UN WFP).

• Both the naval forces also have regular interaction through SHADE (Shared Awareness and De-Confliction) meetings held annually in Bahrain.

• This form of engagement showcases an increased level of coordination, synergy and inter-operability between EUNAFVOR and the Indian Navy.

• It also underscores shared values as partner navies, ensuring freedom of seas, as well as a commitment to an inclusive, open and rules-based international order.

Information Sharing Exercise:

Concurrently, Information Sharing Exercise in a virtual mode was also held between the Indian Navy Information Fusion Center- Indian Ocean Region and Maritime Security Center in the Horn of Africa on June 18, 2021.