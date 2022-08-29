Indian Navy Receives 1st Made in India Ammunition in the form of AK-630 Gun 30 mm Rounds

Indian Navy Receives First Made in India Ammunition: Indian Navy has received the first batch of Made in India ammunition for AK-630 guns. As per the official update, Indian Navy has received its first-ever fully Made in India 30mm ammunition for AK-630 guns fitted on warships. The production of AK-630 guns was carried out by an Indian Firm M/s Economic Explosives Limited(EEL), (Nagpur, Maharashtra)a subsidiary of Solar Industries India Ltd; which was given the production contract under the Defence Indigenisation plan of the Central Government. The first consignment of the ammunition to the Indian Navy’s Chief Vice Admiral SN Ghormade was delivered by Solaris Group Chairman SatyanarayanNandlalNuwal.

The very first indigenous AK-630 HE/I gun ammunition has been developed & delivered by the very first private company, Economic Explosive Ltd to the Indian Navy. Shri Manish Nuwal, MD and CEO of Economic Explosive Ltd, Nagpur handed over the first consignment to the Indian Navy. pic.twitter.com/E2MtICxV3G — Solar Industries India Limited (@solar_ind_group) August 27, 2022

Delivery Completed in 12 Months

The delivery of the first ever 100 per cent indigenous 30mm HE gun ammunition for the AK-630 rotary cannon marks a milestone in the Defence Indigenisation plan of the MoD. This was the first time that the Indian Navy had selected an Indian private firm to manufacture 30mm ammunition for AK-630 guns and the same was completed by Economic Explosives Limited in a record time of 12 months.

Speaking at the delivery event of the Made in India Ammunition, Vice Admiral Ghormade said"This is a major achievement for the country that the private industry has developed, in coordination with the Indian Navy, fully 100% indigenous ammunition for AK 630, which was very much required for the armed forces, especially the Navy."

India’s Defence Indigenisation Plan

The Defence sector has been pushing forward PM Modi’s visionary scheme of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' ahead by carrying out the extensive Defence Indigenisation Plan. On Sunday, Union Minister Rajnath Singh approved the 3rd Positive List as part of the Indigenisation of the Indian Defence Sector under the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan’. As part of the 3rd PIL, a total of 780 key defence equipment will now be produced by Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs).

On similar lines, on 2nd Sept, PM Modi will also dedicate India’s first Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC) Vikrant. Vikrant is the largest-ever warship built in India and has been designed by the Directorate of Naval Design (DND) and built by the Cochin Shipyard Limited. INS Virant has 76% indigenously designed and developed content and parts.

Earlier on 15th August, Made in India Advanced Tower Artillery Gun System (ATAGS) which was developed by DRDO were made part of the Independence Day Celebrations. The Made in India Howitzer Guns were made part of the ceremonial 21-gun salute during the ceremony. The guns were manufactured by Bharat Forge and Tata Power SED.