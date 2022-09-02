Indian Navy’s New Ensign: New Naval Ensign Unveiled, Know Key Elements and Their Significance

Indian Navy’s New Ensign: Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the new Naval Ensign today during the commissioning ceremony for INS Vikrant - India’s 1st Indigenously built aircraft carrier. Indian Navy’s New Ensign, known as 'Nishaan' in Hindi, was unveiled in Kochi on 2nd Sept 2022. At the unveiling event of the Indian Navy’s Ensign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that "Indian Naval flags which carried a sign of slavery has been replaced with a new one inspired by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.” The newly commissioned INS Vikrant will adorn the new White ensign from today itself.

"Bharat Bhagya Vidhata!"



WATCH | New Naval Ensign 'Nishaan', hoisted on #INSVikrant in the presence of Prime Minister @narendramodi.

Know What is the new ensign of the Indian Navy, the key elements that are included in it and their significance here.

How does the new Ensign of the Indian Navy Look?

The new ensign which has been completely redesigned has dropped the Saint George’s Cross from the ensign which was carried forward from the pre-independence era. In terms of key elements included in the new Naval Ensign, the Indian National Flag continues to feature at the canton (top left corner of the flag). The new ensign also features an octagonal shied with a golden border within which the national emblem sits atop an anchor. Below the anchor, the Indian Navy’s Motto ‘Sam No Varunah’ is etched on the ensign.

New Naval Ensign: Significance of Elements Included

Golden Border : The Golden colour chosen for the octagonal shield is inspired by the seal of Indian emperor Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The seal signifies steadfastness.

: The Golden colour chosen for the octagonal shield is inspired by the seal of Indian emperor Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The seal signifies steadfastness. Octagonal Shield : The octagonal shield that has been included as a key element on the Naval Ensign signifies the eight directions, exhibiting the “multi-directional reach and multi-dimensional operational capability” of the Navy.

: The octagonal shield that has been included as a key element on the Naval Ensign signifies the eight directions, exhibiting the “multi-directional reach and multi-dimensional operational capability” of the Navy. Blue Colour of Octagonal Shied : The octagonal shield included in the new ensign is coloured Navy Blue which signifies the blue water capabilities of the Indian Navy.

: The octagonal shield included in the new ensign is coloured Navy Blue which signifies the blue water capabilities of the Indian Navy. National Emblem atop Anchor : The placement of the National Emblem above the Anchor is used to show the steadfastness of the Indian Navy.

: The placement of the National Emblem above the Anchor is used to show the steadfastness of the Indian Navy. Navy’s Motto: The ensign also includes the Navy’s motto “Sam No Varuna”, which is a Vedic mantra which invokes theGods of Sea. The motto has been etched in the Devanagari script.

The new Naval Ensign unveiled by @PMOIndia Shri @narendramodi on #02Sep 22, during the glorious occasion of commissioning of #INSVikrant, first indigenously built Indian Aircraft Carrier & thus, an apt day for heralding the change of ensign.



Know all about the new Ensign

The new white ensign adopted by the Indian Navy has its roots based on the glorious maritime history of the country. The Octagonal Shield inspired by the Seal of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj stands testimony to his visionary maritime outlook, with which he built a credible Naval Fleet to counter Europeans.