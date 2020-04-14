Indian Railways and Airlines suspend passenger services till May 3

Railways and airlines have further suspended their services for passengers till May 3, 2020. The announcement came after PM Modi’s live address on April 14 mentioning the lockdown extension till May 3.

An Official from Indian Railways stated that the decision has been taken in view of the lockdown extension and more updates regarding the services will be available soon.

The decision has been taken in the wake of rising Coronavirus cases all over the country. Earlier, Indian railways had suspended the passenger services till April 14 as per the lockdown announcement of 21 days announced on March 24.

Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) also made an announcement regarding the suspension of the service. It released a statement on their official twitter handle mentioning that the scheduled Domestic and International flights are suspended till May 3, 2020.

Here is the following tweet:

Railway Reservation Cancellation Policies: Key Highlights

• All the passenger trains will remain cancelled till May 3, 2020, in view of lockdown extension.

• All forms of ticket counters for booking including Passenger Reservation System (PRS) and Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS) will remain suspended till further notice.

• There will be no advance reservations for train tickets, it includes e-tickets as well.

• The facility for online cancellation will remain functional. There will be a full refund for the reservation of the trains cancelled.

• A full refund will also be available for those who will be canceling the advance booking of tickets for trains that are not yet cancelled.

Lockdown Extension till May 3, 2020:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his live address on April 14, extended the ongoing lockdown till May 3, 2020. He had earlier announced the nationwide lockdown on March 24 for 21 days.

He addressed the nation and appreciated the combined efforts during the ongoing lockdown. The announcement regarding the lockdown extension was expected due to the rising cases of COVID-19 in the country.

Few of the states who had announced the lockdown extension till April 30 will also follow the nationwide lockdown till May 3, 2020.