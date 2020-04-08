Indian Researchers start working on genome sequencing of COVID-19

Researchers from the Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology (IGIB), New Delhi and Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), Hyderabad have started working on novel coronavirus genome sequencing. The mentioned institutes are of Centre for Scientific and Industrial Research (ICSR).

It is a new virus and the purpose of the research is to figure out the different aspects of the virus. The study will help in understanding the evolution of the virus and how fast it can imitate.

The sequencing of the virus can be done by getting the samples of the patients who have been tested positive of COVID-19.

Objective:

Since novel coronavirus is a new form of virus, the study will help to understand the evolution of the virus, how diverse the virus is and how fast it can evolve and what are the future aspects of the virus.

What is Genome Sequencing Method?

The genome sequencing method that determines the complete DNA sequencing of the organism’s genome.

To get the result right, the study needs a very large number of samples for the study. Without sufficient data, the given conclusion may not be right.

Genome Sequencing Method: Key Highlights

• Since the sequencing needs a large number of samples, the latest samples of the patients who have been tested positive have been sent to sequencing centers.

• Three to four people from each institute have been working on genome sequencing.

• In the next 3-4 weeks, researchers will be able to get 200-300 isolates. This information will help in getting some conclusions about the virus’s behavior.

• To determine the behavior, the National Institute of Virology (NIV) has also been requested to give a virus that has been isolated from different places.

• This whole research will help in establishing the family tree of the virus.

• The institutes have also increased testing capacity and have people undergoing mass screenings. It will help in identifying positive cases.