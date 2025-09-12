BHU Admission 2025: Under Graduate Spot Round 1 Seat Allotment Result OUT at bhu.ac.in

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has released the UG Spot Round 1 Seat Allotment Result on September 11, on its official website at bhu.ac.in. Along with the result, the university has also published the BHU UG Spot Round 1 Cut-Off List.
Students who got a seat in this round must pay their admission fee online by September 13, 2025. The payment can be done through the admission link given on the BHU portal. The seat allotment is done based on:
-
Available seats in the chosen course,
-
Student’s merit rank,
-
Order of preference for colleges or faculties, and
-
Category of the candidate (Unreserved, OBC-NCL, SC, ST, etc.).
BHU has clearly said that the spot round cut-off is different and cannot be compared with the cut-offs of previous regular rounds. Students must carefully check the eligibility criteria before paying the fee. The university also advises all candidates to keep checking their admission portal and official website after every round for updates.
Earlier, the Spot Round 1 result was planned for September 8, but it got delayed. As per the new schedule, the BHU UG Spot Round 2 Seat Allotment Result will be released on September 15, 2025.
Steps to Check BHU UG Spot Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025
Candidates who applied for BHU UG admission can easily check their Spot Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025 online. Follow the steps given below:
-
Visit the official website of Banaras Hindu University at bhu.ac.in.
-
On the homepage, click on the Admission Portal link.
-
Select UG Admissions 2025 from the given options.
-
Login using your application number, date of birth, and password.
-
After logging in, click on Spot Round 1 Seat Allotment Result.
-
The seat allotment result will appear on the screen.
-
Download and take a printout of the allotment letter for future use.
BHU Admission 2025: Under Graduate Spot Round 1 Cut Off
Candidates can check the BHU UG Spot Round 1 Cut-Off 2025 below, which shows the minimum NTA scores required for admission in different courses and colleges:
|
Programme Name
|
College Name
|
Minimum NTA Score
|
B.A. (Hons) Ancient Indian History Culture & Archaeology with English
|
Vasanta College for Women
|
259.65
|
B.A. (Hons) Ancient Indian History Culture & Archaeology with English
|
Arya Mahila PG College
|
242.94
|
B.A. (Hons) Ancient Indian History Culture & Archaeology with English
|
D.A.V PG College
|
255.68
|
B.A. (Hons) Ancient Indian History Culture & Archaeology with English
|
Faculty of Arts
|
306.11
|
B.A. (Hons) Economics with History
|
Vasanta College for Women
|
288.63
|
B.A. (Hons) Economics with History
|
Arya Mahila PG College
|
281.07
|
B.A. (Hons) Economics with History
|
D.A.V PG College
|
278.98
|
B.A. (Hons) English with French
|
Vasanta College for Women
|
298.87
|
B.A. (Hons) English with Hindi
|
Vasanta College for Women
|
246.08
|
B.A. (Hons) English with Hindi
|
D.A.V PG College
|
264.16
|
B.A. (Hons) English with Hindi
|
Faculty of Arts
|
316.21
|
B.A. (Hons) Hindi with English
|
Vasanta College for Women
|
221.84
|
B.A. (Hons) Hindi with English
|
Arya Mahila PG College
|
207.47
|
B.A. (Hons) Hindi with English
|
D.A.V PG College
|
246.09
|
B.A. (Hons) Hindi with English
|
Faculty of Arts
|
328.13
|
B.A. (Hons) Hindi with Urdu
|
Faculty of Arts
|
280.59
|
B.A. (Hons) Philosophy with English
|
Arya Mahila PG College
|
218.51
|
B.A. (Hons) Philosophy with English
|
D.A.V PG College
|
254.22
|
B.A. (Hons) Sociology with History
|
Arya Mahila PG College
|
218.51
|
B.A. (Hons) Sociology with History
|
D.A.V PG College
|
255.18
|
B.Com (Hons)
|
Vasanta College for Women
|
459.80
|
B.Com (Hons)
|
Arya Mahila PG College
|
448.30
|
B.Com (Hons)
|
D.A.V PG College
|
485.90
|
B.Com (Hons)
|
Faculty of Commerce
|
540.13
|
B.Com (Hons)
|
Rajiv Gandhi South Campus
|
460.35
|
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics with Physics
|
Faculty of Science
|
572.69
|
B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science with Physics
|
Faculty of Science
|
538.15
|
B.Tech Food Technology
|
Faculty of Agriculture
|
478.25
|
B.Voc Medical Lab Technology
|
Rajiv Gandhi South Campus
|
399.02
