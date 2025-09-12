BHU Admission 2025: Under Graduate Spot Round 1 Seat Allotment Result OUT at bhu.ac.in

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has released the UG Spot Round 1 Seat Allotment Result on September 11, on its official website at bhu.ac.in. Along with the result, the university has also published the BHU UG Spot Round 1 Cut-Off List.

Students who got a seat in this round must pay their admission fee online by September 13, 2025. The payment can be done through the admission link given on the BHU portal. The seat allotment is done based on:

Available seats in the chosen course,

Student’s merit rank,

Order of preference for colleges or faculties, and

Category of the candidate (Unreserved, OBC-NCL, SC, ST, etc.).

BHU has clearly said that the spot round cut-off is different and cannot be compared with the cut-offs of previous regular rounds. Students must carefully check the eligibility criteria before paying the fee. The university also advises all candidates to keep checking their admission portal and official website after every round for updates.