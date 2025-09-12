Rajasthan Police Admit Card 2025 Out
BHU Admission 2025: Under Graduate Spot Round 1 Seat Allotment Result OUT at bhu.ac.in

Aayesha Sharma
By Aayesha Sharma
Sep 12, 2025, 11:21 IST

BHU Admission 2025: Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has announced the UG Spot Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025 on September 11 at bhu.ac.in. Students allotted seats must pay the admission fee by September 13. The university also released the spot round 1 cut-off list showing minimum NTA scores for various courses. Spot Round 2 results will be declared on September 15, 2025.

BHU Admission 2025: Under Graduate Spot Round 1 Seat Allotment Result OUT
BHU Admission 2025: Under Graduate Spot Round 1 Seat Allotment Result OUT
Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has released the UG Spot Round 1 Seat Allotment Result on September 11, on its official website at bhu.ac.in. Along with the result, the university has also published the BHU UG Spot Round 1 Cut-Off List.

Students who got a seat in this round must pay their admission fee online by September 13, 2025. The payment can be done through the admission link given on the BHU portal. The seat allotment is done based on:

  • Available seats in the chosen course,

  • Student’s merit rank,

  • Order of preference for colleges or faculties, and

  • Category of the candidate (Unreserved, OBC-NCL, SC, ST, etc.).

BHU has clearly said that the spot round cut-off is different and cannot be compared with the cut-offs of previous regular rounds. Students must carefully check the eligibility criteria before paying the fee. The university also advises all candidates to keep checking their admission portal and official website after every round for updates.

Earlier, the Spot Round 1 result was planned for September 8, but it got delayed. As per the new schedule, the BHU UG Spot Round 2 Seat Allotment Result will be released on September 15, 2025.

Steps to Check BHU UG Spot Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025

Candidates who applied for BHU UG admission can easily check their Spot Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025 online. Follow the steps given below:

  • Visit the official website of Banaras Hindu University at bhu.ac.in.

  • On the homepage, click on the Admission Portal link.

  • Select UG Admissions 2025 from the given options.

  • Login using your application number, date of birth, and password.

  • After logging in, click on Spot Round 1 Seat Allotment Result.

  • The seat allotment result will appear on the screen.

  • Download and take a printout of the allotment letter for future use.

BHU Admission 2025: Under Graduate Spot Round 1 Cut Off

Candidates can check the BHU UG Spot Round 1 Cut-Off 2025 below, which shows the minimum NTA scores required for admission in different courses and colleges:

Programme Name

College Name

Minimum NTA Score

B.A. (Hons) Ancient Indian History Culture & Archaeology with English

Vasanta College for Women

259.65

B.A. (Hons) Ancient Indian History Culture & Archaeology with English

Arya Mahila PG College

242.94

B.A. (Hons) Ancient Indian History Culture & Archaeology with English

D.A.V PG College

255.68

B.A. (Hons) Ancient Indian History Culture & Archaeology with English

Faculty of Arts

306.11

B.A. (Hons) Economics with History

Vasanta College for Women

288.63

B.A. (Hons) Economics with History

Arya Mahila PG College

281.07

B.A. (Hons) Economics with History

D.A.V PG College

278.98

B.A. (Hons) English with French

Vasanta College for Women

298.87

B.A. (Hons) English with Hindi

Vasanta College for Women

246.08

B.A. (Hons) English with Hindi

D.A.V PG College

264.16

B.A. (Hons) English with Hindi

Faculty of Arts

316.21

B.A. (Hons) Hindi with English

Vasanta College for Women

221.84

B.A. (Hons) Hindi with English

Arya Mahila PG College

207.47

B.A. (Hons) Hindi with English

D.A.V PG College

246.09

B.A. (Hons) Hindi with English

Faculty of Arts

328.13

B.A. (Hons) Hindi with Urdu

Faculty of Arts

280.59

B.A. (Hons) Philosophy with English

Arya Mahila PG College

218.51

B.A. (Hons) Philosophy with English

D.A.V PG College

254.22

B.A. (Hons) Sociology with History

Arya Mahila PG College

218.51

B.A. (Hons) Sociology with History

D.A.V PG College

255.18

B.Com (Hons)

Vasanta College for Women

459.80

B.Com (Hons)

Arya Mahila PG College

448.30

B.Com (Hons)

D.A.V PG College

485.90

B.Com (Hons)

Faculty of Commerce

540.13

B.Com (Hons)

Rajiv Gandhi South Campus

460.35

B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics with Physics

Faculty of Science

572.69

B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science with Physics

Faculty of Science

538.15

B.Tech Food Technology

Faculty of Agriculture

478.25

B.Voc Medical Lab Technology

Rajiv Gandhi South Campus

399.02

Also read: CM SHRI School 2025: Admission Test Admit Card released at edudel.nic.in, Download Hall Ticket link here

Aayesha Sharma
Aayesha Sharma

Content Writer

Aayesha Sharma is a content writer at Jagran Josh, specializing in Education News. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Institute of Management Studies, Ghaziabad. Passionate about creating impactful content, Aayesha enjoys reading and writing in her free time. For any quiery, you can reach her at aayesha.sharma@jagrannewmedia.com.

Latest Education News