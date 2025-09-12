CM SHRI School 2025: Admission Test Admit Card released at edudel.nic.in, Download Hall Ticket link here

CM SHRI School Admission Test 2025 Admit Card: The Directorate of Education, Delhi, has issued the CM SHRI Admission Test 2025 Admit Card. Candidates appearing for the admission test must visit the official website to download the hall ticket.
DoE has provided two links for candidates to download the CM SHRI School Admission Test 2026 admit card. Candidates can either download the admit card with their registration ID and mobile number or with their name, mobile number and class.
CM SHRI Admission Test 2025 admit card is available for download on the official website - edudel.nic.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given below to download the admit card
CM SHRI School 2025 Admission Test Admit Card Link 1 - Click Here
CM SHRI Admission Test 2025 Admit Card Link 2 - Click Here
How to Download CM SHRI Admission Test 2025 Admit Card?
The link to download the CM SHRI School 2025 Admission Test admit card is available for download in the official website of DoE Delhi. Follow the steps provided below to download the admit card.
Step 1: Visit the official website of DoE Delhi
Step 2: Click on CM SHRI Admission Test 2025
Step 3: Click on the admit card link provided
Step 4: Enter the registration ID and mobile number or name, mobile number and class
Step 5: Download the admit card for further reference
The CM SHRI 2025 exams are held for admissions for students in classes 6, 7 and 8 for the 2025-26 academic session. The exams are scheduled for September 13, 2025 from 11 am to 1:30 PM
