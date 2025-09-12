CM SHRI School 2025: Admission Test Admit Card released at edudel.nic.in, Download Hall Ticket link here

CM SHRI School Admission Test 2025 Admit Card: The Directorate of Education, Delhi, has issued the CM SHRI Admission Test 2025 Admit Card. Candidates appearing for the admission test must visit the official website to download the hall ticket.

DoE has provided two links for candidates to download the CM SHRI School Admission Test 2026 admit card. Candidates can either download the admit card with their registration ID and mobile number or with their name, mobile number and class.

CM SHRI Admission Test 2025 admit card is available for download on the official website - edudel.nic.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given below to download the admit card

CM SHRI School 2025 Admission Test Admit Card Link 1 - Click Here

CM SHRI Admission Test 2025 Admit Card Link 2 - Click Here