NID DAT 2026 Applications Commence at admissions.nid.edu, Apply Until December 1

NID DAT 2026: The National Institute of Design has commenced the NID DAT 2026 registration and application process. According to the important dates mentioned, the last date for candidates to submit their applications is December 1, 2025.
This year NID DAT 2026 will be held on December 21, 2025. Candidates have around 2 months to complete the NID DAT 2026 application process. To register, students must have a mandatory email ID and mobile number them.
NID DAT 2026 applications are available on the official website - admissions.nid.edu Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to submit the applications
NID DAT 2026 Registration - Click Here
NID DAT 2026 Important Dates
Check the last date for NID applications and NID DAT 2026 exam schedule here
|
Events
|
Dates
|
NID DAT 2026 applications commence
|
September 11, 2025
|
Last date to apply
|
December 1, 2025
|
NID DAT 2026 Exam Date
|
December 21, 2025
NID DAT 2026 Registration and Application
The NID DAT 2026 online registration and application process have commenced on the official website. Follow the steps provided below to complete the registration and application process
Step 1: Visit the official website of NID DAT
Step 2: Click on the NID DAT 2025 registration link
Step 3: Enter the details in the fields open
Step 4: Login to fill out the application form
Step 5: Submit the NID DAT application fee
Step 6: Save and click on submit
Also Read: AP ICET 2025 Final Phase Allotment Out at icet-sche.aptonline.in, Get Direct Link Here to Download
Stay updated with the Latest Education News. Get real-time updates on school news, board exam results, entrance exams such as JEE , NEET, CAT, CLAT and more.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation