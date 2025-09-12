Rajasthan Police Admit Card 2025 Out
NID DAT 2026 Applications Commence at admissions.nid.edu, Apply Until December 1

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sep 12, 2025, 09:21 IST

NID DAT 2026 application process commence. Candidates interested in admissions to B.Des. & M.Des courses must submit the applications at admissions.nid.edu until December 1, 2025.

NID DAT 2026 Applications Commence at admissions.nid.edu
NID DAT 2026: The National Institute of Design has commenced the NID DAT 2026 registration and application process. According to the important dates mentioned, the last date for candidates to submit their applications is December 1, 2025.

This year NID DAT 2026 will be held on December 21, 2025. Candidates have around 2 months to complete the NID DAT 2026 application process. To register, students must have a mandatory email ID and mobile number them. 

NID DAT 2026 applications are available on the official website - admissions.nid.edu Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to submit the applications

NID DAT 2026 Registration - Click Here

NID DAT 2026 Important Dates

Check the last date for NID applications and NID DAT 2026 exam schedule here

Events

Dates

NID DAT 2026 applications commence

September 11, 2025

Last date to apply

December 1, 2025

NID DAT 2026 Exam Date

December 21, 2025

NID DAT 2026 Registration and Application

The NID DAT 2026 online registration and application process have commenced on the official website. Follow the steps provided below to complete the registration and application process

Step 1: Visit the official website of NID DAT

Step 2: Click on the NID DAT 2025 registration link

Step 3: Enter the details in the fields open

Step 4: Login to fill out the application form

Step 5: Submit the NID DAT application fee

Step 6: Save and click on submit

