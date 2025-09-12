NID DAT 2026 Applications Commence at admissions.nid.edu, Apply Until December 1

NID DAT 2026: The National Institute of Design has commenced the NID DAT 2026 registration and application process. According to the important dates mentioned, the last date for candidates to submit their applications is December 1, 2025.

This year NID DAT 2026 will be held on December 21, 2025. Candidates have around 2 months to complete the NID DAT 2026 application process. To register, students must have a mandatory email ID and mobile number them.

NID DAT 2026 applications are available on the official website - admissions.nid.edu Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to submit the applications

NID DAT 2026 Registration - Click Here

NID DAT 2026 Important Dates

Check the last date for NID applications and NID DAT 2026 exam schedule here