What is Kathal called in English?

Kathal in English: Kathal in English is called Jackfruit, the world’s largest tree-borne fruit, famous for its tropical sweetness and meaty texture. Found mainly in India and Southeast Asia, jackfruit is not only enjoyed as a fruit but also used as a vegetable, snack, and even as a meat substitute. Origin of Jackfruit Jackfruit originated in Southwest India and the Western Ghats, later spreading across Asia and the tropical world. Today, it is cultivated in India, Bangladesh, Thailand, Indonesia, and the Philippines. Largest Producer of Jackfruit India is the largest producer of jackfruit in the world, with states like Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and West Bengal leading in cultivation. The fruit is also widely grown in Bangladesh and Thailand, where it is considered a national fruit. Read more: Which Country is the Largest Producer of Jackfruit in the World?

Jackfruit in Indian Food In India, unripe kathal is cooked in spicy curries, biryanis, and gravies, while the ripe yellow flesh is eaten raw or added to sweets and desserts. Jackfruit seeds are roasted, boiled, or turned into flour for traditional recipes. Health Benefits of Jackfruit Jackfruit is packed with fiber, vitamin A, vitamin C, potassium, and antioxidants, making it good for digestion, heart health, and immunity. It is also low in fat and cholesterol-free, which makes it perfect for healthy eating. Jackfruit as Vegetarian Meat Because of its fibrous texture, jackfruit is called vegetarian meat. Vegans and vegetarians use it as a substitute for chicken, pork, or beef in curries, tacos, and sandwiches. This popularity has made jackfruit a global superfood. Interesting Facts About Jackfruit