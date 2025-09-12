Rajasthan Police Admit Card 2025 Out
Focus
Quick Links

What is Kathal called in English?

By Jasreet Kaur
Sep 12, 2025, 11:25 IST

Kathal in English is called Jackfruit. Learn about the largest producer of jackfruit, its health benefits, uses of jackfruit in Indian food, and amazing facts about Kathal. 

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

Kathal in English: Kathal in English is called Jackfruit, the world’s largest tree-borne fruit, famous for its tropical sweetness and meaty texture. Found mainly in India and Southeast Asia, jackfruit is not only enjoyed as a fruit but also used as a vegetable, snack, and even as a meat substitute.

Origin of Jackfruit

Jackfruit originated in Southwest India and the Western Ghats, later spreading across Asia and the tropical world. Today, it is cultivated in India, Bangladesh, Thailand, Indonesia, and the Philippines.

Largest Producer of Jackfruit

India is the largest producer of jackfruit in the world, with states like Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and West Bengal leading in cultivation. The fruit is also widely grown in Bangladesh and Thailand, where it is considered a national fruit.

Read more: Which Country is the Largest Producer of Jackfruit in the World?

Jackfruit in Indian Food

In India, unripe kathal is cooked in spicy curries, biryanis, and gravies, while the ripe yellow flesh is eaten raw or added to sweets and desserts. Jackfruit seeds are roasted, boiled, or turned into flour for traditional recipes.

jackfruit

Health Benefits of Jackfruit

Jackfruit is packed with fiber, vitamin A, vitamin C, potassium, and antioxidants, making it good for digestion, heart health, and immunity. It is also low in fat and cholesterol-free, which makes it perfect for healthy eating.

Jackfruit as Vegetarian Meat

Because of its fibrous texture, jackfruit is called vegetarian meat. Vegans and vegetarians use it as a substitute for chicken, pork, or beef in curries, tacos, and sandwiches. This popularity has made jackfruit a global superfood.

largest jackfruit producer

Interesting Facts About Jackfruit

Jackfruit is the Largest Tree-Borne Fruit

Jackfruit can grow up to 3 feet long and weigh more than 30–40 kg, making it the largest fruit that grows on a tree. This makes it a record-holder among tropical fruits.

Jackfruit is the National Fruit of Bangladesh

In Bangladesh, jackfruit holds a cultural identity and is recognised as the national fruit, symbolising prosperity and abundance.

Jackfruit Seeds are Edible and Nutritious

The seeds of kathal are rich in protein, fiber, and minerals. They are boiled, roasted, or ground into flour and used in various Indian and Southeast Asian recipes.

Every Part of the Jackfruit Tree is Useful

From the fruit and seeds to its leaves, wood, and bark, almost every part of the jackfruit tree is useful, making it a sustainable crop.

Read more: What is Besan called in English?

Jasreet Kaur
Jasreet Kaur

Content Writer

Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over two years of experience and a bachelor's degree in journalism and mass communication. Driven and committed, she writes on current affairs and general knowledge, fueled by a desire to see positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News