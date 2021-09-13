Indian security forces to get training modules on Taliban post Afghanistan crisis: Reports

As per the reports, the Indian border forces and the armed police units that are deployed in the counter-terrorism grid have been directed by the central security establishment to prepare and administer a training module on Taliban and its modus operandi to the troops in view of the current scenario after Afghanistan takeover by the Islamic militant organization.

While stating that the fall of Kabul to the Taliban in August 2021 may have a serious bearing on India’s security situation, the ground forces and their intelligence set up have been asked to update both their tactics, strategy, and combat syllabus on the new ‘geopolitical situation in Central and South Asia and its grave security implication on India’s borders and hinterlands’.

Why India needs a training module on Taliban?

A directive issued by the central security establishment a few days back had mentioned a scenario where the infiltration from across the border from Pakistan on India’s west, as well as illegal entry of the terrorists from open fronts in the east, may increase including that by the foreign terrorist fighters.

With China and Pakistan’s support to the Taliban, India may face a critical security situation.

The officials in the Central Security Forces and the intelligence wings had also acknowledged the new developments that have taken place in the neighbourhood after Taliban’s swift take over of Afghanistan following US troops reiterating from their 20-year war in the country after the 9/11 terror attacks on the US.

Taliban information to be updated in security forces training module

As per the senior official, the existing training module of border guarding forces like SSB and BSF, state police units, and those involved in counter-terrorist duties such as Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF have an existing title “Changing dynamics of border management'.

The module included information on Taliban as well but it was not updated. The details are being added now through open-source authentic information and others that are available in a classified manner to India’s central security system. The focus will be the developments of the last twenty years that took place after the 9/11 attacks.

How India plans on preparing against Taliban? • A full-fledged training, intelligence and the combat module on militant organisation, their modus operandi and its leadership are being prepared apart from specific case studies that have been taken place in Afghanistan and the region. • The Central and the state police forces with multiple levels of training centres and academies have received the directives to train their personnel and the officers during the induction and while in service. • As per the official, it is extremely significant that the last man standing at the border or police jurisdiction must know about Taliban’s history and linked activities. It has become important that the troops and constables working on the ground must also be informed. • One such session has been conducted in two central forces after the issuance of new directives. A webinar for all these forces is also being planned in a combined planner to be held later in September 2021. • The sessions on Taliban must also be held for the troops and the commanding officers on the ground during the daily operational briefing sessions in their area of deployment. • The case studies on Taliban are also being prepared in the local and vernacular languages.

Security forces to enhance training quota on IEDs

The Indian security forces have also been enhancing their training quota of personnel for understanding Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and Vehicle-borne IEDs (VBIEDs).

Improvised Explosive Devices remain a constant threat to security personnel and their operations.

However, as per the official, for those deployed in Kashmir valley knowing IEDs and VBIEDs, their detection and crippling has become important post-Afghanistan development.