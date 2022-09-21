ISRO successfully tests hybrid motor to strengthen new propulsion system for rockets

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully tested a hybrid motor. The test aims to discover a new propulsion system for the upcoming launch vehicles. The 30kN hybrid motor tested at IPRC is scalable and stackable.

The test was conducted at ISRO Propulsion Complex(IPRC) at Mahendragiri on September 20, 2022, in Tamil Nadu supported by Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre(LPSC). The motor used liquid oxygen (LOX) as the oxidizer and Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) as fuel.

ISRO successfully tests hybrid motor: All you need to know

Using liquids helps throttling and the control over the flow rate of LOX enables the re-start capability. Although both HTPB and LOX are green, LOX is safer to handle. Unlike solid-solid or liquid-liquid combinations, a hybrid motor utilizes solid fuel and liquid oxidizer.

ISRO(Indian Space Research Organization)

ISRO is the national space agency of India. It is headquartered in Banglore. It is India’s primary agency for doing tasks related to space-based applications, the development of the latest technologies, and space exploration. Indian Space Research Organization was established in 1963 and its technologies and programs have performed a vital role in the socio-economic and industrial development of India. The organization supports both military and civilian domains in several aspects such as navigation, disaster management, and reconnaissance missions. ISRO operates under the Department of Space that is directly overseen by the Prime Minister of India.

Chandrayaan 3

The Chandrayaan 3 is planned to be launched in the first quarter of 2023. The spacecraft will be a mission repeat of Chandrayaan 2. It will only include a lander and rover identical to that of Chandrayaan-2. The spacecraft will not consist of an orbiter but its propulsion module will behave like a communications relay satellite.

