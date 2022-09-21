The first from North East to cross North Channel: Elvis Ali Hazarika

Elvis Ali Hazarika a Veteran Assamese swimmer has become the first from the North East to cross the North Channel. The strait between north-eastern Northern Ireland and south-western Scotland is the North Channel.

Elvis Ali Hazarika also became the oldest Indian swimmer to swim across the North Channel. To attain this feat, Elvis and his team clocked a timing of 14 hours 38 minutes.

Veteran Assamese swimmer #ElvisAliHazarika becomes first from North East to cross the North Channel.



North Channel is strait between north-eastern Northern Ireland and south-western Scotland. pic.twitter.com/h5A4winxtV — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) September 21, 2022

Elvis Ali Hazarika: Achievements

Elvis also became the first Assamese to successfully swim from Dharamtar Jetty to the Gateway Of India, the Arabian Sea, in November 2021. The length of which is approx 38 kilometers. In 2019, he again became the first person from Assam to swim across the Catalina Channel in the United States of America.

Elvis Ali Hazarika

Ali Hazarika was born on December 21, 1981. They started swimming at the age of one and a half. He swam across Dighalipukhuri in Guwahati when he was four years old. At the age of nine, Ali Hazarika participated in the Asia Pacific Championship and represented India in the SAF Games. Hazarika crossed 29km of the English Channel in an attempt to swim across it in June 2018. Also. he is the only Assamese to swim this distance on the channel till now.

What is North Channel?

The North Channel starts north of the Isle of Man, where the Irish Sea ends, and flows northwest into the Atlantic Ocean. The narrowest part of the strait lies between Mull of Kintyre and Torr Head. The width of the channel here is 19 kilometers. The deepest part is known as Beaufort’s Dyke. The North Channel is a part of the marine area and International Hydrographic Organisation officially classifies it as the “Inner Seas off the West Coast of Scotland”.

