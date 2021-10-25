Indian Telegraph Right of Way (Amendment) Rules, 2021 – All you need to know

The Indian government on October 21, 2021, notified Indian Telegraph Right of Way (Amendment) Rules, 2021, to incorporate the provisions related to nominal one-time compensation and uniform procedure for establishment of overground telegraph line in the Indian Telegraph Right of Way Rules, 2016. The government has fixed a cap of Rs 1,000 per km as the amount of one-time compensation for the establishment of an overground telegraph line.

Indian Telegraph Right of Way (Amendment) Rules, 2021 Key Highlights The Amendment Rules ease the documentation process for Right of Way (RoW) application for overground telegraph line, said the Ministry of Communications. The earlier RoW rules covered only underground Optical Fibre Cable (OFC) and mobile towers. The Amendment Rules state that there will not be any other fee other than the administrative fee and restoration charges to establish, repair, maintain, shift, transfer, or work the underground and overground telegraph infrastructure. The government has fixed a cap of Rs 1,000 per km as the amount of one-time compensation for the establishment of an overground telegraph line.

Significance

The rules further state that these amendments will aid in easing RoW related permission procedures for establishing and augmentation of digital communications infrastructure across the country.

With a robust pan-India digital infrastructure, the digital divide between rural-urban and rich-poor in the country will be bridged, stated the Communications Ministry.

The Amendment Rules notification stated further that financial inclusion and e-Governance will be strengthened. The information and communication needs of citizens and the ease of doing business will be fulfilled. The notification added that the dream of India’s transition into a digitally empowered economy and society can be realized.

With the Indian Telegraph Right of Way (Amendment) Rules, 2021, in place now, the clarity for laying overhead Optical Fibre Cable (OFC) will also be available that will go a long way in establishing necessary infrastructure for the rollout of 5G projects in India.

The Amendment Rules as a part of the Gati Shakti National Master Plan stipulates that necessary infrastructure is to be built at the lowest logistical costs, stated Cellular Operators Association of India.

What is RoW?

The Right of Way (RoW) in the telecommunications sector is referred to as the legal framework for setting up telecom towers, laying optical fibre cables (OFC), improving coordination among companies, and settling disputes.