Indian Squad for Commonwealth Games 2022: Harmanpreet Kaur named captain- Check Full Indian Squad
India is in Group A alongside Australia, Pakistan and Barbados. India's first match will be against Australia on July 29th.
Indian Cricket Squad for Commonwealth Games 2022: Harmanpreet Kaur has been named captain of the Indian women's cricket team for the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, UK. The Indian squad for the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 was picked by the All-India Women’s Selection Committee on July 11, 2022.
This is the first time that women's cricket will feature in the Commonwealth Games. Cricket has been played only once before in the multi-sport event during the 1998 Kuala Lumpur Commonwealth Games when men's ODI cricket was included.
India is one of the five teams that qualified for the Commonwealth Games 2022 due to its ICC Women's T20I ranking. The Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 will be an eight-team affair that will include hosts England, Australia, New Zealand, India, Pakistan, South Africa, Barbados and Sri Lanka.
READ ALSO: Women's cricket to make its debut at Birmingham- Check Full Cricket Schedule, Teams
🚨 NEWS 🚨: #TeamIndia (Senior Women) squad for Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games announced. #B2022 | @birminghamcg22 pic.twitter.com/lprQenpFJv— BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) July 11, 2022
Women's Cricket at Commonwealth Games 2022
- The eight women's cricket teams have been divided into two groups for the Commonwealth Games 2022.
- India is in Group A alongside Australia, Pakistan and Barbados.
- Group B comprises England, New Zealand, South Africa and Sri Lanka.
- The top two teams from each group will progress to the semifinals of the event.
Indian Squad for Commonwealth Games 2022
Indian women's squad for CWG 2022: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, S Meghana, Taniyaa Sapna Bhatia (Wk), Yastika Bhatia (Wk), Deepti Sharma, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Thakur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Radha Yadav, Harleen Deol, Sneh Rana.
Standby: Simran Dil Bahadur, Richa Ghosh, Poonam Yadav.
Indian Group-stage Matches at Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022
|
India's Group-Stage Matches
|
Date
|
Opponent
|
Venue
|
29th July
|
Australia
|
Edgbaston
|
31st July
|
Pakistan
|
Edgbaston
|
3rd August
|
Barbados
|
Edgbaston
READ ALSO: Full List of Indian Athletes qualified for Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022
Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app
एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐपAndroidIOS