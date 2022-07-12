Indian Squad for Commonwealth Games 2022: Harmanpreet Kaur named captain- Check Full Indian Squad 

Indian Cricket Squad for Commonwealth Games 2022: Harmanpreet Kaur has been named captain of the Indian women's cricket team for the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, UK. The Indian squad for the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 was picked by the All-India Women’s Selection Committee on July 11, 2022.

This is the first time that women's cricket will feature in the Commonwealth Games. Cricket has been played only once before in the multi-sport event during the 1998 Kuala Lumpur Commonwealth Games when men's ODI cricket was included.

India is one of the five teams that qualified for the Commonwealth Games 2022 due to its ICC Women's T20I ranking. The Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 will be an eight-team affair that will include hosts England, Australia, New Zealand, India, Pakistan, South Africa, Barbados and Sri Lanka.

Women's Cricket at Commonwealth Games 2022

The eight women's cricket teams have been divided into two groups for the Commonwealth Games 2022.

India is in Group A alongside Australia, Pakistan and Barbados.

Group B comprises England, New Zealand, South Africa and Sri Lanka.

The top two teams from each group will progress to the semifinals of the event.

Indian Squad for Commonwealth Games 2022

Indian women's squad for CWG 2022: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, S Meghana, Taniyaa Sapna Bhatia (Wk), Yastika Bhatia (Wk), Deepti Sharma, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Thakur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Radha Yadav, Harleen Deol, Sneh Rana.

Standby: Simran Dil Bahadur, Richa Ghosh, Poonam Yadav.

Indian Group-stage Matches at Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022

India's Group-Stage Matches Date Opponent Venue 29th July Australia Edgbaston 31st July Pakistan Edgbaston 3rd August Barbados Edgbaston

