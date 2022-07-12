Indian Squad for Commonwealth Games 2022: Harmanpreet Kaur named captain- Check Full Indian Squad 

India is in Group A alongside Australia, Pakistan and Barbados. India's first match will be against Australia on July 29th.  

Harmanpreet Kaur named captain of Indian Squad for Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022
Harmanpreet Kaur named captain of Indian Squad for Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022

Indian Cricket Squad for Commonwealth Games 2022: Harmanpreet Kaur has been named captain of the Indian women's cricket team for the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, UK. The Indian squad for the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 was picked by the All-India Women’s Selection Committee on July 11, 2022. 

This is the first time that women's cricket will feature in the Commonwealth Games. Cricket has been played only once before in the multi-sport event during the 1998 Kuala Lumpur Commonwealth Games when men's ODI cricket was included. 

India is one of the five teams that qualified for the Commonwealth Games 2022 due to its ICC Women's T20I ranking. The Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 will be an eight-team affair that will include hosts England, Australia, New Zealand, India, Pakistan, South Africa, Barbados and Sri Lanka. 

READ ALSO: Women's cricket to make its debut at Birmingham- Check Full Cricket Schedule, Teams

Women's Cricket at Commonwealth Games 2022

  • The eight women's cricket teams have been divided into two groups for the Commonwealth Games 2022. 
  • India is in Group A alongside Australia, Pakistan and Barbados. 
  • Group B comprises England, New Zealand, South Africa and Sri Lanka. 
  • The top two teams from each group will progress to the semifinals of the event. 

Indian Squad for Commonwealth Games 2022

Indian women's squad for CWG 2022: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, S Meghana, Taniyaa Sapna Bhatia (Wk), Yastika Bhatia (Wk), Deepti Sharma, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Thakur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Radha Yadav, Harleen Deol, Sneh Rana.
Standby: Simran Dil Bahadur, Richa Ghosh, Poonam Yadav. 

Indian Group-stage Matches at Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022

India's Group-Stage Matches

Date

Opponent

Venue

29th July

Australia

Edgbaston

31st July

Pakistan

Edgbaston

3rd August

Barbados

Edgbaston

READ ALSO: Full List of Indian Athletes qualified for Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप

AndroidIOS
Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.

Related Stories

Comment (0)

Post Comment

1 + 4 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

    Monthly Current Affairs PDF

    • Current Affairs PDF June 2022
    • Current Affairs PDF May 2022
    • Current Affairs PDF April 2022
    • Current Affairs PDF March 2022
    • Current Affairs PDF February 2022
    • Current Affairs PDF January 2022
    View all

    Monthly Current Affairs Quiz PDF

    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF June 2022
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF May 2022
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF April 2022
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF March 2022
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF February 2022
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF January 2022
    View all