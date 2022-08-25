India’s 1st Composite Indoor Shooting Range Inaugurated at INS Karna

INS Karna gets Composite Indoor Shooting Range: India’s 1st Composite Indoor Shooting Range has been inaugurated at INS Karna. The Shooting range has been equipped with advanced target systems with associated control software to help personnel improve their firing skills. The Composite Indoor Shooting Range or CISR was inaugurated by Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta at INS Karna. INS Karna is the first in the Navy and the only military unit in the country to develop and operationalize an indoor shooting range.

VAdm Biswajit Dasgupta, FOC-in-C, #ENC inaugurated a state-of-the-art 'Composite Indoor Shooting Range' at #INSKarna today.

Features of Indoor Shooting Range

The Composite Indoor Shooting Range developed at INS Karna has been equipped with the latest technology and advanced features to help train personnel and hone their firing skills. Constructed in a record time of 120 days, the CISR has been equipped with a self-contained, 25 m, six-lane, live firing range, which can handle all primary and secondary weapons that are used by the Navy. The Indoor Shooting Range also has advanced target systems with associated control software which will assist Naval personnel to get trained for challenging campaigns and take on adversaries in demanding scenarios. The Shooting range has been developed by an Indian Company and conforms to contemporary international standards, and is a shining example of AtmaNirbhar Bharat.

About INS Karna

Indian Naval Ship (INS) Karna is a dedicated base for Indian Special Operations Forces, MARCOS or Marine Commandos. MACROs were raised in February 1987 as part of the Indian Marine Special Force (IMSF). INS Karna is based at the Navy's Eastern Command, Vishakapatnam. On 12 July 2016, the naval base INS Karna was commissioned near Visakhapatnam as a permanent base for the unit.