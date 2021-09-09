India’s 1st Emergency Landing Facility on National Highway in Rajasthan – All you need to know

India’s 1st Emergency Landing Facility: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on September 9, 2021, inaugurated the Emergency Landing Facility on the Satta-Gandhav stretch of National Highway (NH) 925A in Barmer in Rajasthan. The C-130J Super Hercules transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) with Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari and Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria onboard landed at Emergency Field Landing at the National Highway in Jalore, Rajasthan on September 9, 2021.

For the first time, a National Highway will be used for the emergency landing of aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF).

The development of roadways as key infrastructure has enabled the construction of high-quality expressways and highways that can be utilized as runways with few modifications. With the construction of limited additional infrastructure on these runways and expressways, various types of aircraft during emergencies can be operated.

#WATCH | C-130J Super Hercules transport aircraft with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari & Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria onboard lands at Emergency Field Landing at the National Highway in Jalore, Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/BmOKmqyC5u — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2021

Who built the Emergency Landing Facility on National Highway?

As per the Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) developed a three kilometers section of the Satta-Gandhav stretch of NH-925A from Km. 41/430 to Km 44/430 was developed as an Emergency Landing Facility (ELF) for the Indian Air Force (IAF). This is part of the newly developed two-lane paved shoulder of the Satta-Gandhav and Gagariya-Bakhasar section which has a total length of 196.97 kilometers and cost worth Rs 765.52 crores under the Bharatmala Pariyojana.

Development of Emergency Landing Facility on National Highway – Key points

The Emergency Landing Facility on Satta-Gandhav stretch of National Highway (NH) 925A in Barmer in Rajasthan was built in 19 months. The construction work for the Facility began in July 2019 and was completed in January 2021. GHV India Pvt. Ltd under the supervision of IAF and NHAI carried out the work. The total length of the Facility is 3.5 km.

आज एक ऐतिहासिक दिन है। राजस्थान में NH 925A पर बने आपातकालीन लैंडिंग सुविधा का लोकार्पण रक्षा मंत्री श्री @rajnathsingh जी, जलशक्ति मंत्री श्री @gssjodhpur जी, चीफ़ ऑफ़ डिफ़ेन्स स्टाफ़ जनरल बिपिन रावत जी और एयर चीफ़ मार्शल श्री आर. के. एस भदौरिया जी की उपस्थिति में किया। pic.twitter.com/8Pq5NlN0b6 — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) September 9, 2021

How will Emergency Landing Facility benefit?

On an everyday basis, the Emergency Landing Facility will be used for road traffic flow. However, during the operations of the Indian Air Force, the Emergency Landing Facility will be used to facilitate the landing of all types of aircraft of the Indian Air Force.

The project will also improve the connectivity between villages of Jalore and Barmer districts located on the international borders. The stretch located in the western border area will further enhance the vigilance of the Indian Army as well as strengthen the basic infrastructure of the country.