India’s first Bio-Village setup in Daspara Tripura, Get Details Here

India’s 1st Bio-Village in Tripura: Tripura Government has setup India’s 1st Bio-Village at Daspara village of the state. The concept of Bio Village 2.0 developed by the state government has been recognized as one of the best practices to attain sustainable development goals. The bio-villages have been setup in Tripura by the Directorate of Bio-Technology under the Science and Technology department.

Visited India's first Bio-Village, which is in Tripura's Daspara of Sepahijala District.



Tripura has received international recognition for designing and setting up the first Bio-Village of the country. 500 households have been benefitted by the project. (1/n) pic.twitter.com/68a6RDW1pA — Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) September 3, 2022

Recently, Tripura Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma visited the Bio-Village based in Daspara and congratulatedthe developers of the village for setting up the ecological marvel. In a social media post, Mr Varma shared that “these bio villages are examples of sustainable development goals (SDG) in some of the remotest areas of the state. Taking SDG to the last mile.”

Daspara Bio-Village

The Daspara Bio-Village has been developed as a hamletconsisting of 64 families solely dependent on agriculture and fishery. The village has been transformed with all the residents following nature-based lifestyle and livelihood. The village farmers have also decided to reduce theuse of chemical fertilizers for agricultural activities. Daspara is one of the first bio-villages that has been developed based on the bio-village 2.0 conceptualised in Tripura. The concept has been designed to help mitigate the climate change effects.

About Bio-Village Concept

As per the details available, Tripura Government plans to setup at least 100 bio-villages. Of these, 10 bio-villages have beenalready been completed, of which the 1st has been established at Daspara in Charilam constituency of Sepahijala district. The key objectives of the project are as follows: