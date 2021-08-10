India’s first Internet Governance Forum to be held in October

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology on August 9, 2021, informed that India will host the first Internet Governance Forum in the country for three days beginning October 20, 2021.

Anil Kumar Jain, CEO, National Internet Exchange of India (NIXI), Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, and also the Chairman of Coordination Committee, India Internet Governance Forum (IIGF) 2021 announced the launch of IIGF during a press conference at Electronics Niketan, New Delhi.

Pre-IIGF engagement events will begin from August 2021 at several colleges and universities. The pre-events aim to engage students and youth to participate in the main event in October and further involve them in the policy formation stages.

Theme of IIGF 2021

•The theme of IIGF 2021 is Inclusive Internet for Digital India.

What is IIGF?

•IIGF expanded to India Internet Governance Forum is an Internet Governance policy discussion platform. It is the Indian chapter of the Internet Governance Forum under the United Nations.

•India is the second-largest broadband subscription country in the world. It has the highest data consumption per user per month.

•The IIGF aims to take into account the aspirations of the Indians in their International policy formation and stakeholder discussion.

•The IIGF aims to ensure that the growth of broadband adheres to the lifestyle and requirements of the Indian community.

•The Indian Chapter of IGF will also adopt the multi-stakeholder concept to organize the event.

•The coordination committee of the IIGF comprises apt representation from the Government, civil society, industrial association, industry, trust, and other stakeholders.

•Anil Kumar Jain, CEO, National Internet Exchange of India (NIXI), Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology as Chairman, TV Ramchandran as Vice Chairman, Jaijeet Bhattacharya as Vice Chairman, Dr Rajat Moona as Vice-Chairman along with around 12 members representing Government, Industries, Civil Society, Associations, Trust, etc. will make up the Coordination Committee of the IIGF.

What is IGF?

•IGF expanded to Internet Governance Forum is a United Nations forum that incorporates multi-stakeholder policy dialogue on issues relating to Internet Governance.

•The United Nations Secretary-General in July 2006 had announced the establishment of the IGF. The first meeting of IGF was held in October-November 2006 in Athens, Greece. Thereafter, the forum has been holding annual meetings since then.

•The 16th annual IGF meeting will be held in Katowice, Poland from December 6 to 10, 2021 with the theme ‘Internet United’.

•The forum gathers representatives from various groups such as government, civil or private sector, academicians, all at par to deliberate on internet governance or public policy issues relating to the internet.

•The forum’s mode of engagement is based on the multi-stakeholder model of Internet Governance. The model is well adopted by United Nations and by Internet Cooperation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN).