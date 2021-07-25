India's Priya Malik clinches gold at World Cadet Wrestling Championship

Indian wrestler Priya Malik won a gold medal at the ongoing World Cadet Wrestling Championship in Budapest, Hungary on July 25, 2021. Malik beat her Belarus opponent Kseniya Patapovich 5-0 to clinch the gold in the 73kg category.

This achievement comes just a day after weightlifter Mirabai Chanu made India proud by winning a historic silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 thus opening India's medal tally at the prestigious event.

Mirabai Chanu lifted a total of 202 kg, missing the gold medal by a notch as China's Hoi Zhihui finished at the top with a total lift of 210kg which is also a new Olympic record.

Priya Malik becomes first Indian to win gold at World Wrestling Championship

•With her stunning victory, Priya Malik has become the first Indian wrestler to win a gold medal in the World Cadet Wrestling Championship.

•Another Indian wrestler Varsha won the bronze medal by beating Turkey's Duygu Gen in the 65kg category on July 22, 2021.

•Priya Malik had won the gold medal previously in the 2019 Khelo India Games in Pune. She also clinched gold in the very same year at the 17th School Games that were held in Delhi.

•Malik also won two more gold medals in 2020, one at the National Cadet Championship in Patna and another at National School Games.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar congratulated the Indian wrestler with a tweet that read, "Heartiest congratulations to wrestler Priya Malik, the daughter of India and Haryana, who won the gold medal in the 73kg weight category of the World Cadet Wrestling Championship being held in Hungary."

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also congratulated the wrestler through a post on Twitter, "Many congratulations to Priya Malik for winning the Gold Medal in the 73kg World Cadet Wrestling Championship. My heart is full of pride! Wishing all our athletes the very best. May you keep shining."

Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce & Industry also tweeted saying, "India's Golden Hour! Priya Malik wins Gold at the World Cadet Wrestling Championship in Budapest, Hungary. More glory to Girl Power."

Union Cabinet Minister for Women & Child Development, Smriti Z Irani also tweeted saying, "Girl Power bringing laurels to India! Heartiest congratulations to Priya Malik on winning gold at World Cadet Wrestling Championship in Budapest, Hungary. Proud to see our girls keeping India flying high on the world stage."

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also tweeted, "Another day, another glory for India! Heartiest congratulations to Priya Malik on clinching gold at the World Cadet Wrestling Championship in Budapest, Hungary. India's Nari Shakti continue to make the country proud on the world stage."

Haryana's sports minister Sandeep Singh also wrote on Twitter saying, "congratulations to the wrestler daughter Priya Malik of Haryana for winning the gold medal in the 73 kg category of the World Cadet Wrestling Championship in Budapest, Hungary."