India's second-largest cricket stadium to be built in Jaipur

The Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) has been granted a financial grant worth Rs 100 crore by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to build India's second-largest stadium in Jaipur.

The first phase of the construction work for the stadium is expected to take about 24-30 months. The total expected cost of the construction work is about Rs 290 crore.

Out of the total amount, the BCCI will provide a Rs 100 crore infrastructure grant, Rs 100 crore will be taken as loan from the bank and Rs 90 crore will be taken from Rajasthan Cricket Association's funds and the sale of boxes and premium seats/sponsorship.

RCA President Vaibhav Gehlot tweeted a post that read, "Historic day for cricket in Rajasthan- went to JDA for getting the lease deed and possession letter from JDC Gaurav Goyal for the land for India’s second-largest cricket stadium proposed at Jaipur. Also present were GS Sandhu, Advisor, Mahendra Sharma, Secy and others."

India's second-largest stadium: All you need to know

• The proposed cricket stadium will have a seating capacity of 75,000.

• The construction work is scheduled to be done in two phases.

• In the first phase, there will be 40,000 spectator capacity and the ground will have 44 international level cricket pitches.

• Overall, the stadium will be made of international level with two practice grounds, 4 cricket academies, hostels, parking facilities and sports facilities like club, hotel and gym.

Which is the largest cricket stadium in India?

• The Narendra Modi Stadium, also known as the Motera Stadium, is the largest cricket stadium in India as well as in the world. It has a seating capacity of 132,000 spectators.

• The cricket stadium is located in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. It was inaugurated in February 2021 by President Ram Nath Kovind ahead of the pink-ball Test between India and England.

• The stadium is oval in shape and due to this the boundary size remains the same on both sides from any of the 11 pitches.

• The stadium was originally constructed in 1983 and was first renovated in 2006. It was shut down in 2015 and was demolished subsequently.

• It was rebuilt completely by February 2020 at an estimated cost of Rs 800 crore. It was renamed as the Narendra Modi Stadium on February 24, 2021 to honour the current prime minister of India, who is also a former Gujarat chief minister.

Which is the second-largest cricket stadium in India currently?

• The Eden Gardens cricket ground in Kolkata is currently the second-largest cricket stadium in India and the third-largest in the world with a seating capacity of 80,000 people.

• Established in 1864, the cricket stadium is the oldest in India and is often referred to as the home of Indian cricket.

Which is the second-largest cricket stadium in the world?

The second largest cricket ground in the world currently is Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia, which has a seating capacity of 100,024.

Top 7 Largest Cricket Stadiums in the World