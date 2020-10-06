Govt's Guidelines for reopening of Cinema Halls: 50 percent seating capacity, packed food to be allowed

The Union Information and Broadcasting Ministry on October 6, 2020 released the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the reopening of cinema halls and theatres. Under Unlock 5, the government has allowed the reopening of cinema halls and theatres with certain restrictions from October 15.

Under the SOPs, the centre has allowed cinema halls to function with only 50 percent of their total seating capacity. Alternate seats will have to be left vacant to maintain social distancing. Face masks have also been made mandatory in the cinema halls.

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said in an official statement that all COVID-19 guidelines and standard operating protocols (SOPs) issued by Information and Broadcasting Ministry must be followed at all cinema halls and theatres.

Key Highlights

• As per government orders, cinemas, theatres and multiplexes located in the non-containment zones will be reopening from October 15.

• The cinema halls have been directed to operate with up to 50 percent of their seating capacity.

• As per the SOPs, it will compulsory to show a minute-long film or announcement before each show and before and after the internal to spread awareness among people about COVID-19.

• Further, only packed food will be allowed inside the cinema halls.

• Proper ventilation and air conditioner temperature in the range of 24 to 30 degrees Celsius will also have to be maintained.

• The thermal screening will have to be carried out before allowing entry into the halls and only asymptomatic individuals will be allowed.

• Also, the installation and use of the Arogya Setu App shall be advised to all.

• Besides, the SOPs mandate regular cleaning and disinfection of the box office and other areas. As per the SOPs, the audience will be encouraged to avoid movement during the intermission.

Background

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had issued new guidelines to re-open more activities in areas outside the containment zones. Under the new guidelines, cinema halls/ multiplexes and theatres, 'entertainment parks, B2B exhibitions and swimming pools for training of sportspersons were allowed to reopen from October 15 in areas outside the containment zones with certain restrictions.