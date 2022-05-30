INS Nirdeshak: Indian Naval Survey Vessel launched- Know Key Features

INS Nirdeshak UPSC: Indian Naval Survey Vessel 'INS Nirdeshak' the second of the four Survey Vessels projects being built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) was launched at Kattupalli, Chennai 6on May 26, 2022. The naval ship has been named after erstwhile Nirdeshak, which was an Indian Naval Survey ship that was decommissioned in December 2014 after 32 years of glorious service.

INS Nirdeshak made its first contact with water in the Bay of Bengal during the launch ceremony, as per official press release. The launch ceremony was attended by the Vice-Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta, Flag Officer Commanding in Chief, Eastern Naval Command.

The vessel has been built in collaboration with L&T shipbuilding for the Indian Navy, as part of a collaborative approach between GRSE and L&T shipbuilding. This model of Public-Private Partnership is expected to serve as a springboard for future successful collaboration for Warship construction in India.

INS Nirdeshak: Key Features

INS Nirdeshak has been designed to operate at a cruise speed of 14 knots with a maximum speed of 18 knots.

Its bow and stern thrusters have been catered for better maneuvering at low speeds required during shallow water survey operations.

The hull of these ships has been built from indigenously developed DMR 249-A steel manufactured by Steel Authority of India Limited.

Key Role

INS Nirdeshak has the capability of carrying four Survey Motor Boats and an integral helicopter.

The primary role of the survey vessel will be to undertake full-scale coastal and deep-water hydrographic surveys of navigational channels and ports.

The ships will also play a major role in collecting oceanographic and geophysical data for defence and other civil applications.

The ships are also capable of providing limited defence.

They can also serve as hospital ships during emergencies.

Significance

The four survey vessels will replace the existing Sandhayak Class survey ships. They will be equipped with new generation hydrographic equipment to collect oceanographic data.

All the four large Survey Vessel ships have a deep displacement of about 3400 tons and a complement of 235 personnel.

