INS Vela to be commissioned into Indian Navy on November 25 – Know Key Details

INS Vela is set to be commissioned into the Indian Navy on November 25, 2021, by Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh will commission INS Vela at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai. The fourth of six Stealth Scorpene-class Submarines INS Vela will be commissioned amid increased Chinese naval presence in the Indian Ocean region. Commissioning of INS Vela comes after the commissioning of an indigenously designed stealth-guided missile destroyer INS Visakhapatnam on November 21, 2021.

Fourth Scorpene-class Submarine INS Vela - Significance

INS Vela is the fourth of six Stealth Scorpene-class Submarines of Project 75 that will give a big boost to India’s maritime power and capabilities in tackling maritime threats amid the growing presence of China in the India Ocean region. The commissioning of INS Vela comes at a time when the Indian Navy is working to become a 170-ship force against the backdrop of China’s increasing naval presence in the Indian Ocean region

The Indian Navy in its statement described the INS Vela submarine as “capable of offensive operations that span the entire spectrum of maritime warfare." The Scorpene-class (also known as Kalvari class) diesel-electric submarines built under Project 75 for the Indian Navy can undertake multifarious tasks typically undertaken by any modern submarine which include anti-surface as well as anti-submarine warfare.

Kalvari-class submarine INS Vela has been built in India which affirms the ‘Make in India’ initiative. The Commanding Officer of INS Vela Captain Anish Mathew told ANI that INS Vela has an indigenous set of batteries and an advanced communication suite of indigenous origin. The submarine takes the concept of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ further.

Fourth Scorpene-class Submarine INS Vela – Key Points

INS Vela is the fourth of the six Stealth Scorpene Class submarines of Project 75. INS Vela was launched on May 6, 2019 and delivered to the Indian Navy on November 9, 2021. Three of these Scorpene Class submarines have been commissioned in the Indian Navy.

INS Vela submarine has been constructed by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL), Mumbai under collaboration with M/s Naval Group, France. The submarine was towed to Mumbai Port Trust, for separation from the pontoon.

INS Vela has completed all major harbor and sea trials including sensor and weapon trials despite the COVID pandemic. INS Vela submarine has been slotted to join the Submarine fleet of the Western Naval Command.

Previous Scorpene-class Submarines commissioned into Indian Navy

INS Kalvari: Launched in October 2015 and commissioned into Indian Navy in December 2017.

INS Khanderi: Launched in January 2017 and commissioned into Indian Navy in September 2019.

INS Karanj: Launched in January 2018 and commissioned into Indian Navy in March 2021.