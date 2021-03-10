INS Karanj: Third Scorpene-Class Submarine commissioned into Indian Navy

INS Karanj, India's third Scorpene-class submarine, was commissioned into the Indian Navy on March 10, 2021.

The diesel-electric submarine was commissioned into the Navy in the presence of Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh and Admiral (Retired) VS Shekhawat in Mumbai.

Key Highlights

•INS Karanj is part of six Scorpene-class submarines being built under Project-75 by Mazagon Dock Limited in Mumbai.

•Two Scorpene-class submarines- INS Kalvari and INS Khanderi have already been commissioned into the Indian Navy.

•The fourth and fith Scorpene-class submarines- INS Vela & INS Vagir have been undergoing sea trials.

•The sixth scorpene class submarine named Vagsheer is currently under construction.

Significance The Scorpene-class submarines are one of the quietest conventional submarines that are currently in service around the world. The submarines can be deployed in different roles such as guarding strategic points in the sea, laying mines, gathering intelligence, dropping marine commandos and engaging with enemy ships when required.

Background

Project 75 was taken up due to the decreasing number of submarines in the Indian Navy. The Navy required replacements for older Sindhughosh and Shishumar class submarines.

The scorpene-class submarines have been designed by France Naval Group and built in India by Mazagon Dock Limited under Project 75. India chose the Scorpene design in 2005 and ordered six submarines for US$3 billion under Project 75.

The submarines are being constructed locally by the Mazagon Dock Limited shipyard in Mumbai, with the assistance of the Naval Group.