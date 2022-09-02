INS Vikrant - India’s 1st Indigenous Aircraft Carrier Commissioned by PM Modi - Know 10 Key Facts Here

INS Vikrant Commissioned: Prime Minister Narendra Modi commissioned INS Vikrant - India’s 1st Indigenous Aircraft Carrier today at Cochin Shipyard in Kochi. Speaking at the event, PM Modi termed the 2nd of Sept as a landmark day in the history of India and a milestone towards India’s journey to become Aatmanirbhar in the defence sector. Along with PM Modi, the commissioning ceremony for INS Vikrant was attended by several key dignitaries including Defence Minister Rajnath, Shipping Minister SarbanandaSonowal, Governor Arif Mohamad Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden, Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar and top officials of Navy and Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL).

INS Vikrant is an example of Government's thrust to making India's defence sector self-reliant. https://t.co/97GkAzZ3sk — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 2, 2022

Here are 10 key facts about INS Vikrant the largest ship ever built in India's maritime history that you should know.

Name: INS Vikrant, the name given to the newly commissioned indigenous aircraft carrier, has been carried forward from her illustrious predecessor, India’s first aircraft carrier Vikrant. INS Vikrant in its earlier form had played a pivotal role in helping India winthe 1971 war against Pakistan. The moniker Vikrant translates in English to ‘victorious and gallant’, the legacy that the new INS Vikrant will carry forward for the country. Elite Group of Countries: With the commissioning of INS Vikrant, India has now managed to join a select group of elite nations that have the capability to indigenously develop an aircraft carrier. As of now, countries such as theUS, Russia, China, France, and the UK can design and develop an aircraft carrier from the scratch. Design and Development: The moniker of being a completely indigenously developed aircraft carrier accorded to INS Vikrant is justified as it has been designed and developed by Indians from group up. The design for INS Vikrant was completed by Warship Design Bureau (WDB), the Indian Navy’s in-house organisation; while the construction was carried out by Cochin Shipyard Limited - a Public Sector Undertaking.

Construction Timeline: It took close to 17 years to design and develop INS Vikrant. The work on India’s 1st Indigenous Aircraft Carrier began in April 2005 with the ceremonial Steel Cutting, this was followed by the laying of the Keel in February 2009; while Phase 1 of the construction was completed in August 2013. After a long journey of 17 years, the largest ship ever built in India's maritime history - INS Vikrant was commissioned on 2nd Sept 2022. Indigenously Developed: INS Vikrant is being looked as a shining example of Aatmanirbhar Bharat in the Defence Sector as a majority of the components and materials used in the construction have been sourced from within the country. The steel used in the construction of INS Vikrant was indigenised through the Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) in collaboration with the Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL) and the Indian Navy. Dimensions of INS Vikrant: The aircraft carrier is the largest ship ever built in India's maritime history and the sheer size of the flight deck can be compared to two football fields. The ship is 262 m long and 62 m wide and it displaces approximately 43,000 tonnes when fully loaded. INS Vikrant can attain a maximum speed of 28 knots with an endurance of 7500 nautical miles. Facilities: INS Vikrant is equipped with around 2,200 compartments to accommodate a crew of 1600 personnel. The ship has also been designed with specialized compartments to accommodate women officers and sailors. The ship is also fitted with a physiotherapy clinic, ICU, laboratories and isolation ward.

Indigenous Aircraft Carrier #IACVikrant the largest & most complex warship ever built in the maritime history of #India, named after her illustrious predecessor, India’s first Aircraft Carrier which played a vital role in the 1971 war is all set to be commissioned#INSVikrantpic.twitter.com/ADsSoIXUNr — रक्षा मंत्री कार्यालय/ RMO India (@DefenceMinIndia) September 2, 2022

STOBAR Operation Mode: INS Vikrant’s flight deck has been designed with a unique design of STOBAR Operation Mode. STOBAR stands for Short Take-Off But Arrested Recovery configuration which allows aircraft to take off with a short runway with help of aski jump. On the other hand, landing and recovery is aided by arrester wires. Aircrafts Hosted: INS Vikrant is capable of operating a full flight deck with 30 fighter aircraft (presently MiG 29K) and a mix of Kamov 31 AEW helicopters. In addition to this, the aircraft carrier can also host MH 60 R Multi Role helicopters and Dhruv Advanced Light Helicopters (Marine version). In terms of weapons, the ship will be fitted with high-tech weapons like the Barak-8 surface-to-air missile system. Two Aircraft Carriers: With the commissioning of INS Vikrant, India will have two aircraft carriers. INS Vikrant will join NS Vikramaditya (R33), a Russian-origin,modified Kiev-class aircraft carrier, which was commissioned in 2013.

With the commissioning ceremony completed today, the Indian Navy will begin landing trials on board INS Vikrantin November 2022 and they are likely to be completed by mid-2023.