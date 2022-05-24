Centre reconstitutes Inter-State Council: Check Who are the new Members?

Inter-State Council UPSC: The central government reconstituted the Inter-State Council, which works to promote cooperative federalism, on May 23, 2022. The council is chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and comprises chief ministers of all states and UTs with the legislature and six Union ministers as its members.

The council will now also comprise 10 Union Ministers as permanent invitees, instead of four as earlier. The centre has also reconstituted the standing committee of the Council, which is headed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The standing committee members include four Union ministers and CMs of eight states.

READ ALSO: What is Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity? India and 12 countries join alliance

Inter-State Council

Why was the Inter-State Council established?

The constitution of India has made an elaborate distribution of powers between the Union and the State government and classified the legislative powers into three lists- Union List, State List and the Concurrent List in the Seventh Schedule of the Constitution. The centre has also taken steps to resolve the contentious issues between the Centre and States in the areas of distribution of powers.

The centre had constituted a Commission in 1988 under the Chairmanship of Justice RS Sarkaria to review the existing power-sharing arrangements between the centre and the states. The commission had recommended setting up of a permanent Inter-State Council as an independent national forum for consultation on the same.

When was the Inter-State Council set up?

The Inter-State Council was set up through a Presidential Order on May 28, 1990 under Article 263 of the Constitution of India.

Role of Inter-State Council

The main role of the Inter-State Council is to investigate and discuss subjects of common interest between the centre and states and make recommendations, particularly for better coordination of policy and action.

It also deliberates upon other matters of general interest to the States that may be referred by the Chairman to the Council.

Composition of the Inter-State Council

Chairman- Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Union Ministers- Nirmala Sitharaman, Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Narendra Singh Tomar, Virendra Kumar, Hardeep Singh Puri, Nitin Gadkari, S Jaishankar, Arjun Munda, Piyush Goyal, Dharmendra Pradhan, Pralhad Joshi, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Kiren Rijiju and Bhupender Yadav.

Chief Ministers of all States and UTs having a Legislative Assembly

Administrators of UTs not having a Legislative Assembly

Governors of States under President’s Rule

Six Ministers of Cabinet rank in the Union Council of Ministers nominated by Prime Minister

Ten Ministers of Cabinet rank as Permanent invitees Members

What is the role of the Standing Committee?

The role of the standing committee is to conduct continuous consultations and process matters pertaining to the Centre-state relations before they are taken up for consideration in the inter-state council.

The committee also monitors the implementation of the decisions that are taken based on the recommendations of the inter-state council and also considers any other matter referred to it by the council chairman, the Prime Minister.

Standing Committee Members

The Standing Committee comprises of Union Home Minister as Chairman and 5 Union Ministers of Cabinet Rank and 9 State Chief Ministers nominated by the Chairman of the Inter-State Council.

Chairperson- Amit Shah

Nirmala Sitharaman

Virendra Kumar

Narendra Singh Tomar

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

Andhra Pradesh CM

Assam CM

Bihar CM

Gujarat CM

Maharashtra CM

Odisha CM

Punjab CM

UP CM

READ ALSO: Bharat Bandh: Why there is a demand for Bharat Bandh on May 25?