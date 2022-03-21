International Day of Forests 2022: Theme, Date, Role of Forests & Impact of Deforestation

International Day of Forests 2022: International Day of Forests is observed every year on March 21 since 2012. The day aims to raise awareness regarding the importance of all types of forests.

The International Day of Forests was established in 2012 by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO).

The United Nations General Assembly had proclaimed 21 March as the International Day of Forests in 2012 to celebrate the importance of all types of forests. All countries are encouraged to undertake local, national and international activities involving forests and trees, such as tree-planting campaigns to commemorate World Forestry Day.

What is the theme of International Day of Forest 2022?

World Forest Day theme 2022: The International Day of Forests 2022 theme is “Forests and sustainable production and consumption”. The theme for each World Forest Day is chosen by the Collaborative Partnership on Forests (CPF).

International Day of Forests Significance

Why do we celebrate Forest Day?

We celebrate Forest Day to raise awareness about the importance of forests in our daily lives. Many aspects of our lives are linked to forests in one way or another. Forests and their sustainable management are key to combating climate change and contributing to the prosperity of the current and future generations.

Important Role of Forests: Know in 10 Points

1. Forests act as natural filters, providing clean air and water, and are havens of biological diversity.

2. Forests not only help regulate our climate by influencing rainfall patterns, cooling urban areas and absorbing one-third of greenhouse gas emissions, they also provide many communities with livelihoods, medicines, sustenance and refuge.

3. Forests are home to about 80 percent of the world’s terrestrial biodiversity, with more than 60,000 tree species.

4. Almost 1.6 billion people around the world depend directly on forests for their shelter, food, energy, medicines and income.

5. Forests play a crucial role in poverty alleviation and in the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

6. Wood acquired from the trees helps provide millions of people with safe and clean drinking water and cook bacteria-free food.

7. Wood also helps build shelter and build countless furniture and utensils.

8. Wood can also support the development and enhancement of the communities, as it can build skyscrapers and replace plastic.

9. Wood helps create new fibers for our clothes, which are more environment-friendly.

10. Wood can also help us heal and find new cures through nanotechnology. Wood is also taking us to space.

Deforestation Healthy forests are essential for people and the planet and yet the world is losing 10 million hectares of forest each year, which is almost about the size of Iceland. Global deforestation is continuing at an alarming rate, to pave for economic development, which is harming the environment. While Wood is a renewable resource, it is vital to consume and produce wood in a more sustainable and environmentally friendly way. The International Day of Forests aims to raise awareness to recommit to healthy forests for healthier livelihoods, to see tangible and credible action on the ground and end unsustainable consumption and production patterns that jeopardize our forests.

When was the first Forest Day celebrated?

International Day of Forests was first established on November 28, 2012 to be celebrated on the 21st of March every year by combining World Forestry Day and Forest Day.

