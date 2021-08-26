International Dog Day 2021: Know History, Significance and Quotes for your pawdorable friend
International Dog Day gives us an opportunity to recognize and celebrate every dog, no matter what breed they are. International Dog Day was founded by Colleen Paige in 2004 and was first celebrated as National Dog Day.
International Dog Day 2021: It is a universal fact that the most reliable friend existing on the planet Earth is a Dog. International Dog Day is celebrated every year on August 26 to recognize this friend, who never leaves your side.
International Dog Day gives us an opportunity to recognize and celebrate every dog, no matter what breed they are. It aims at drawing attention to the plight of canines as well as encourage adoption. Known as man’s or woman’s best friend, dogs love their owners unconditionally.
The COVID-19 pandemic, which took a toll on mental and physical health, the furry friends have played a significant role in helping their owners to get past some of the most difficult time. On International Dog Day 2021, learn more about your tail-wagging friend and love them more with some extra treats.
International Dog Day 2021 History
International Dog Day was founded by Colleen Paige in 2004. She is a pet & family lifestyle expert, conservationist, animal rescue advocate, Dog trainer, and author. The First International Dog Day was celebrated on August 26, 2004.
The date August 26 was chosen as the International Dog Day, as it’s the date that her family adopted their first dog ‘Sheltie’ from an animal shelter home.
International Dog Day was first started as National Dog Day. The website of the National Dog Day described their mission ‘to help galvanize the public to recognize number of dogs that need to be rescued each year and acknowledged family dogs and the dogs that work selflessly each day save lives, bring comfort, and keep us safe.’
National Dog Day celebrates dogs of all breeds.
International Dog Day Significance
Dog Day on August 26 gives an opportunity to rescue dogs who are surviving in a dangerous situation as local authorities and people do not take care of them. Dogs are often abused, kept in harsh situations and some are even brutally killed. International Dog Day raises awareness about such issues and encourages people to take better care of dogs, whether they are stray or pets at home.
Quotes on International Dog Day:
1. “A dog is the only thing on Earth that loves you more than it loves themselves.”
- Josh Billings
2. “If there are no dogs in heaven, then when I die I want to go where they went.”
- Will Rogers
3. “Dogs do speak, but only to those who know how to listen.”
- Orhan Pamuk
4. “Dogs are not our whole life, but they make our lives whole.”
- Roger Caras
5. “The better I get to know men, the more I find myself loving dogs.”
- Charles De Gaulle
