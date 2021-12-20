International Human Solidarity Day 2021: Theme, Meaning, All You Need to Know

International Human Solidarity Day 2021: International Human Solidarity Day is observed annually on December 20th to celebrate unity and diversity and raise public awareness regarding the importance of solidarity.

The day seeks to remind governments to respect their commitments to international agreements and encourage debate on ways to promote solidarity for the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals including poverty eradication.

International Human Solidarity Day 2021 Theme

The International Human Solidarity Day theme remains the same every year. The day focuses on promoting a culture of cooperation, equality and social justice, especially in developing countries.

International Human Solidarity Day Significance

The United Nations commemorates International Human Solidarity Day every year on December 20 as promotion of the culture of solidarity and the spirit of sharing is important for combating poverty.

The day seeks to bring nations and people of the world together to promote human rights, social and economic development and peace. United Nations' Sustainable Development Agenda is also centred on people and planet, supported by a global partnership determined to lift people out of poverty, hunger and disease. The global partnership can be built only on a foundation of global cooperation and solidarity.

International Human Solidarity Day - 5 Interesting Facts

1. International Human Solidarity Day is a day to celebrate our unity in diversity.

2. It is a day to remind governments to respect their commitments to international agreements.

3. It is a day to raise public awareness of the importance of solidarity.

4. It is a day to encourage debate on the ways to promote solidarity for the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals including poverty eradication.

5. It is a day of action to encourage new initiatives for poverty eradication.

International Human Solidarity Day History

The UN General Assembly was convinced that the promotion of the culture of solidarity and spirit of sharing is important for eradicating poverty. Therefore, UNGA by resolution 60/209 on December 22, 2005 identified solidarity as one of the fundamental and universal values that should underline the relations between people in the 21st century.

The International body decided to proclaim December 20 as International Human Solidarity Day to commemorate and spread awareness regarding the same.

The General Assembly had established a World Solidarity Fund by resolution 57/265 on December 20, 2002. The fund was set up in February 2003 as a trust fund of the United Nations Development Programme. The main objective of the fund is to eradicate poverty and promote human and social development in developing countries, especially among the poorest segments of their population.

International Human Solidarity Day meaning

What does solidarity mean?

The meaning of solidarity is to support one another. Human Solidarity has been identified as one of the fundamental values of international relations in the 21st Century, where those who suffer or benefit least deserve support from those who benefit most. This is extremely significant especially in the wake of growing inequality in today's time.

Concept of Solidarity & United Nations

The concept of solidarity has defined the work of the United Nations since its establishment, as the creation of the United Nations itself drew the people and nations together to promote peace, human rights and social and economic development. The United Nations was founded on the basic premise to maintain international peace and security. The organisation relies on the spirit of solidarity and cooperation in solving international problems of an economic, social, cultural or humanitarian character.